GeoCue Announces New Drone Partnership with Clogworks Technologies

Huntsville, AL, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue, a global leader in LiDAR acquisition and data processing solutions, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with UK-based drone designer and manufacturer, Clogworks Technologies Limited. This partnership brings together GeoCue’s TrueView LiDAR and LP360 software solutions with Clogworks’ best-in-class Dark Matter range of multi-rotor UAVs, delivering a unique and highly efficient mapping and surveying solution to professionals around the world.

Clogworks Technologies, founded in 2014 in Yorkshire, UK, specializes in delivering modular and adaptable carbon fiber drones that excel in challenging and complex environments. The partnership with GeoCue positions Clogworks to offer its customers advanced LiDAR scanning technology along with LP360—an industry-leading data processing software that offers quick turnaround and in-depth analytics. By combining these offerings, clients can benefit from an end-to-end data capture and analysis solution, backed by extensive training and customer support.

“For over a year, we’ve enjoyed great cooperation on UK projects with GeoCue, and we value their transparent approach to pricing and outstanding technical expertise,” said Laurence Opdam, Director of Clogworks Technologies Limited. “By becoming a TrueView hardware integrator, as well as offering LP360 software, we’re confident we can deliver the highest quality solutions for our customers. This new partnership will help us meet the growing demand for non-Chinese drone and LiDAR integrations worldwide.”

“Clogworks has demonstrated outstanding innovation and expertise in designing highly capable UAVs. Integrating our TrueView 535 sensor with their Dark Matter hX Gen 2 drone opens exciting possibilities for customers seeking fully integrated, high-precision LiDAR solutions,” said Vincent Legrand, Vice President of Global Sales at GeoCue. “We have already seen impressive performance in the field, and we look forward to providing surveyors, government agencies, and research institutions with an all-in-one approach that ensures accurate data capture and streamlined workflows.”

With this alliance, Clogworks will offer GeoCue’s TrueView products globally, ensuring seamless integration of LiDAR sensors to its Dark Matter UAV platforms, including the Dark Matter hX Gen 2 and the Dark Matter qD Gen 2. Both companies are committed to ongoing research and development, delivering cutting-edge solutions for professional operators in surveying, engineering, and other geospatial applications.

About Clogworks Technologies Limited

Clogworks Technologies Limited combine the latest technology with in-house expertise to design and manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as well as provide operational services and consultation.

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and Imagery mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology adoption, budget, and resources.

