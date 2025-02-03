Hawkins, Inc. Expands Water Treatment Footprint with Acquisition of Amerochem Corporation in North Carolina

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of the assets of Amerochem Corporation. Amerochem distributes water treatment chemicals and equipment for its customers primarily throughout North Carolina.

“The Amerochem acquisition represents our second acquisition in North Carolina and our 50th Water Treatment location across the U.S. We have known Amerochem for decades and are glad to have them as a part of Hawkins,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins. “Amerochem has built an incredible business over the past 30 plus years and has great relationships with its customers, suppliers and employees. We intend to maintain and expand those connections and look forward to a bright future together.”

Woodrow “Woody” Wright, President and Owner of Amerochem said, “This was a very tough decision to sell the business, but there was only one company I trusted to continue the legacy that my employees, customers, and suppliers have built over the decades, and that was Hawkins. Hawkins shares all the same values as Amerochem and believes in treating people the way you want to be treated and doing what is right. I want to thank everyone for the relationships and the trust over the years and I look forward to the future growth of Amerochem as part of Hawkins.”

Mr. Hawkins concluded, “On behalf of the entire Hawkins organization, I welcome the Amerochem team to the Hawkins family and look forward to our continued growth together.”

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 62 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $919 million of revenue in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 1,000 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.