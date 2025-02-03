INROADS and United Way of Central Maryland Partner to Empower Young Men in Baltimore with Career and College Readiness Opportunities

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS, the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to developing the leadership of talented and underrepresented youth, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with United Way of Central Maryland’s Young Men United program. This collaboration aims to provide young men of color in Baltimore high schools with the resources, skills, and meaningful experiences they need to succeed in their educational and professional endeavors.

The INROADS College Links program is designed to prepare high school students from underrepresented communities for college and career success through interactive workshops, mentorship, leadership development, and career exploration. United Way of Central Maryland’s Young Men United program focuses on mentoring, academic support, and leadership development for students in Baltimore.





By integrating the INROADS College Links curriculum into the Young Men United program, this partnership will create a comprehensive framework for career readiness and professional development. Together, these organizations will offer a holistic approach to preparing young men of color for future success through a combination of robust training, real-world internship opportunities, and wrap-around support for students and their families, empowering these students to achieve their dreams.

“At INROADS, we believe every student deserves an equitable pathway to success. Since 1970, we have worked passionately to level the playing field for underrepresented students who often face barriers to access and quality career opportunities," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO of INROADS. “Through transformative career readiness programs and real-world learning experiences, INROADS equips talented youth with the skills and tools to break barriers. Partnering with United Way of Central Maryland’s Young Men United program allows us to extend that impact to even more young men of color in Baltimore."

“United Way is committed to equitable access to and opportunity in education and economic advancement. Young Men United leverages the innate strengths and abilities of its participants and provides critical support as they pursue their academic and career goals. Our partnership with INROADS will expand and accelerate the impact of this program with vital career readiness skills and real-world experiences that will open doors to limitless opportunities," said Franklyn Baker, President and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland.





This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering economic mobility and long-term success for young men in Baltimore. By combining the strengths of both organizations, INROADS and United Way of Central Maryland aim to create a brighter future for the next generation of diverse leaders.





About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. It is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has prepared more than 164,000 diverse leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 40,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves over 500 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube: @INROADSInc.



About United Way of Central Maryland

United Way of Central Maryland helps people access basic needs like housing, healthcare, jobs, and education. The nonprofit’s programs promote equity, create opportunity and improve the lives of our neighbors and the neighborhoods they call home. For 100 years, United Way has tackled ongoing and emerging needs in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties. Learn more at uwcm.org.