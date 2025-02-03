Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): invitation to digital company presentation on February 5, 2025

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) will host a digital company presentation on February 5, 2025, at 2:00 PM CET.

In conjunction with the company presentation, CEO Adam Philpott and CFO Fredrik Hedlund will provide further insights into Fingerprints’ latest advancements as well as the strategic collaborations and initiatives recently announced that strengthen Fingerprints' market position. The presentation will be held in English, and there will be an opportunity to submit written questions.

Time: Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 2:00 PM CET.

Place: The webcast and presentation materials will be available via the following link, where participants can also submit questions: https://api.screen9.com/preview/ozS0UZCx9KytcgtQ_R0N0GURxWt722fuoV7ibFPQ281unFsjI3va3NrrwUvxQhcd

For further information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, President & CEO

Investor Relations: +46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press: +46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com



About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on X. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

