Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 71,182 Ageas shares in the period from 27-01-2025 until 31-01-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 27-01-2025 8,024 394,380 49.15 48.56 49.32 28-01-2025 12,837 628,242 48.94 48.76 49.20 29-01-2025 8,755 431,441 49.28 49.00 49.56 30-01-2025 22,637 1,125,121 49.70 49.56 49.82 31-01-2025 18,929 940,462 49.68 49.48 49.80 Total 71,182 3,519,646 49.45 48.56 49.82

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,895,348 shares for a total amount of EUR 90,889,844. This corresponds to 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

