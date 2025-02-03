Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme 

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 71,182 Ageas shares in the period from 27-01-2025 until 31-01-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
27-01-20258,024394,38049.1548.5649.32
28-01-202512,837628,24248.9448.7649.20
29-01-20258,755431,44149.2849.0049.56
30-01-202522,6371,125,12149.7049.5649.82
31-01-202518,929940,46249.6849.4849.80
Total71,1823,519,64649.4548.5649.82

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,895,348 shares for a total amount of EUR 90,889,844. This corresponds to 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

