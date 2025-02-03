Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 71,182 Ageas shares in the period from 27-01-2025 until 31-01-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|27-01-2025
|8,024
|394,380
|49.15
|48.56
|49.32
|28-01-2025
|12,837
|628,242
|48.94
|48.76
|49.20
|29-01-2025
|8,755
|431,441
|49.28
|49.00
|49.56
|30-01-2025
|22,637
|1,125,121
|49.70
|49.56
|49.82
|31-01-2025
|18,929
|940,462
|49.68
|49.48
|49.80
|Total
|71,182
|3,519,646
|49.45
|48.56
|49.82
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,895,348 shares for a total amount of EUR 90,889,844. This corresponds to 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
