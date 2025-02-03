GL Communications Advances Ethernet Testing with the Latest PacketExpert™ 10GX

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom testing solutions, addressed the press regarding their latest release of the PacketExpert™ 10GX , used for testing Ethernet and IP networks and individual network infrastructure.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states, “The PacketExpert™ is a multi-functional Ethernet tester that supports both electrical and optical interfaces. It can conduct a wide range of tests, including Bit Error Rate Testing, Smart Loopback Testing, RFC 2544, ITU-T Y.1564 testing to verify service level agreements, Wide Area Network Emulation, Packet Recording and Playback, Multi-stream UDP/TCP Traffic Generation, Wirespeed Ethernet Tap, and TCP Throughput Testing (RFC 6349). It supports speeds up to 10 Gbps across electrical and single-mode and multi-mode optical interfaces. GL also offers compatible SFPs and fiber-optic cables, providing a ready-to-use testing solution.”

A single PacketExpert™ 10GX device features two 10/2.5/1 Gbps ports and two 10/100/1000 Mbps ports, all of which support both electrical and optical connections. The device is fully compatible with all SFP and SFP+ modules available on the market.

Controlled via a Windows® PC through a USB connection, the PacketExpert™ offers an intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI) for configuring test parameters, starting and stopping tests, viewing real-time graphs and statistics, and exporting results.

For larger testing environments, rack-mount variants of the PacketExpert™ 10GX are available. These enclosures can house up to six devices, delivering a total of 24 GigE ports. Additionally, the solution includes optional licensing for Python and C# Scripting, enabling automation and repetitive testing workflows.

Other key features include:

10 Mbps, 100 Mbps (Base-T and Base-FX), 1G, 2.5G, 10G speeds

Electrical and Optical (SFP and SFP+) interfaces

Wirespeed Bit Error Rate Testing

RFC 2544 - Throughput, latency, frame loss, and back-to-back performance tests

Aggregated Ethernet network tap and filter. Can include 12 TTL triggers based on user defined packet detection

ITU-T Y.1564 - Test service level agreements

Wirespeed packet capture and playback

Layer wise Testing - Ethernet, Stacked VLAN (Q-in-Q), Stacked MPLS, IP, UDP

Smart loopback (auto layer detection) and layer-wise loopback testing

TCP Throughput Testing - according to the RFC 6349 standard

Multi stream traffic generation and analysis - send and receive multiple UDP streams and measure throughput, packet loss, delay, jitter, and packet reordering at full wirespeed

Generate frame sizes from 64 bytes to 16000 bytes

Emulate impairments such as congestion, latency, loss, jitter, and packet reordering

Playback previously recorded traffic with precise time stamping to emulate real world traffic

