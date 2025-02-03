Regulated information - Disclosure of share buy-back transactions - From 27 January 2025 to 31 Janurary 2025

In compliance with share buyback regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, SPIE discloses the following transactions completed from 27 January 2025 to 31 January 2025 under the share buyback programme authorised by the 10th resolution of the SPIE general shareholders' meeting held on 3 May 2024 and announced on 9 January 2025:

Aggregate disclosure per day and per market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer (LEI) Day of transaction ISIN Code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Market (MIC Code) SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 27/01/2025 FR0012757854 42 673 31.2095 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 27/01/2025 FR0012757854 32 846 31.2692 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 27/01/2025 FR0012757854 9 291 31.2662 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 27/01/2025 FR0012757854 6 206 31.2611 AQEU SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 28/01/2025 FR0012757854 60 083 31.3991 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 28/01/2025 FR0012757854 28 787 31.4130 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 28/01/2025 FR0012757854 10 192 31.4469 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 28/01/2025 FR0012757854 3 051 31.3665 AQEU SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 29/01/2025 FR0012757854 61 879 31.2172 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 29/01/2025 FR0012757854 38 164 31.2532 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 29/01/2025 FR0012757854 10 884 31.2550 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 29/01/2025 FR0012757854 6 473 31.2521 AQEU SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 30/01/2025 FR0012757854 32 672 31.8202 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 30/01/2025 FR0012757854 23 446 31.7965 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 30/01/2025 FR0012757854 8 731 31.8063 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 30/01/2025 FR0012757854 3 782 31.8069 AQEU SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 31/01/2025 FR0012757854 32016 32.0868 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 31/01/2025 FR0012757854 16880 32.1138 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 31/01/2025 FR0012757854 8653 32.0840 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 31/01/2025 FR0012757854 2598 32.0946 AQEU





Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Total 439,307 31.4833

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.





