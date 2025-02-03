Regulated information - Disclosure of share buy-back transactions - From 27 January 2025 to 31 Janurary 2025

In compliance with share buyback regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, SPIE discloses the following transactions completed from 27 January 2025 to 31 January 2025 under the share buyback programme authorised by the 10th resolution of the SPIE general shareholders' meeting held on 3 May 2024 and announced on 9 January 2025:

Aggregate disclosure per day and per market

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the Issuer (LEI)Day of transactionISIN CodeTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros)Market (MIC Code)
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8527/01/2025FR001275785442 67331.2095XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8527/01/2025FR001275785432 84631.2692CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8527/01/2025FR00127578549 29131.2662TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8527/01/2025FR00127578546 20631.2611AQEU
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8528/01/2025FR001275785460 08331.3991XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8528/01/2025FR001275785428 78731.4130CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8528/01/2025FR001275785410 19231.4469TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8528/01/2025FR00127578543 05131.3665AQEU
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8529/01/2025FR001275785461 87931.2172XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8529/01/2025FR001275785438 16431.2532CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8529/01/2025FR001275785410 88431.2550TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8529/01/2025FR00127578546 47331.2521AQEU
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8530/01/2025FR001275785432 67231.8202XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8530/01/2025FR001275785423 44631.7965CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8530/01/2025FR00127578548 73131.8063TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8530/01/2025FR00127578543 78231.8069AQEU
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8531/01/2025FR00127578543201632.0868XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8531/01/2025FR00127578541688032.1138CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8531/01/2025FR0012757854865332.0840TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8531/01/2025FR0012757854259832.0946AQEU


 Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros)
Total439,30731.4833

About SPIE
SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.


