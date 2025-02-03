Interview Kickstart Data Science Course Review 2025 - Taught by FAANG+ Instructors For Top Data Scientist Jobs

Santa Clara, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart, a leading platform for interview preparation and professional training, proudly announced the launch of its data science course. This course is designed to train professionals aiming for data science roles and provides a well-designed curriculum that offers technical knowledge and expert mentorship to learners to secure a data scientist job at FAANG+ and top tech companies. For more information, please visit: https://www.kdnuggets.com/

The Interview Kickstart's data science course has been carefully designed for all stages of professionals from early-career engineers to experienced tech professionals switching to data science.

As announced by Interview Kickstart previously, this course covers a wide range of data science topics and skills, from the basics of programming and statistics to more advanced subjects like machine learning, data visualization, SQL programming, big data analysis, and more.

Interview Kickstart follows an industry-benchmarked curriculum for its data science course, helping learners ace their data science interviews and land their dream jobs as data scientists, data analysts, etc.

Interview Kickstart believes in offering personalized support to its student's unique learning needs. The data science course includes project-led learning where candidates are involved in 40+ assignments and mini-projects, 150+ hours of instructor-led learning, 75+ hours of hands-on learning, and 6 Capstone projects.

In addition to technical coaching, this data science program offers data science interview preparation with FAANG+ technical interview guidance and mock interviews including resume building, LinkedIn profile optimization, personal branding, live behavioral workshops, and more. This helps learners build a strong project portfolio for a solid data science profile.

"I would like to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to Interview Kickstart's support team for their outstanding efforts in assisting students. Preparing for exams or mastering a subject is undoubtedly a marathon, but Interview Kickstart has done an exceptional job in creating a well-structured data science course that guides students from the basics to a strong, solid foundation," says one of the alumni of Interview Kickstart's data science course.

Interview Kickstart believes in a comprehensive approach that not only teaches technical skills, it also helps learners understand the nuances of the industry.

The course is led by experienced industry professionals who are employed in FAANG+ companies and other top tech companies. With the help of experienced industry experts, the learners can gain real and practical insights into the technological advancement in the industry and hiring practices at the top companies.

Interview Kickstart's data science course does not stop at just providing technical skills but, also provides professional interview preparation guidance to the learners. This includes interview preparation for data structures and algorithms, data science, and behavioral questions.

Graduates of Interview Kickstart often report significant career advancements including securing top roles at leading tech companies like Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Uber, etc. For more information, visit: https://www.switchup.org/bootcamps/interview-kickstart

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a leading upskilling platform that empowers aspiring tech professionals to land their dream roles in FAANG and top tech companies. With a proven track record, Interview Kickstart has helped 20,000+ learners achieve their career aspirations at leading tech organizations.

What sets Interview Kickstart apart is its pool of 700+ FAANG instructors, comprising hiring managers and tech leads who design and teach the comprehensive curriculum. They offer practical insights, the latest interview prep strategies, and mock interviews to excel in technical interviews and on the job.

Interview Kickstart provides live classes with over 100,000 hours of pre-recorded video lessons. This helps provide flexibility and in-depth learning options that enhance their chances of acing the tech interviews. Further, Interview Kickstart offers 1:1 sessions to its learners, focusing on personalized guidance, resume building, and LinkedIn profile optimization.

https://youtu.be/6_L857PkfJQ?feature=shared

With a 6-10 month support period, the learners benefit from mock interviews, ongoing mentorship, and industry-aligned projects. This holistic approach prepares them to tackle real-world challenges and secure roles in FAANG and top tech companies.

