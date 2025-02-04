BNP PARIBAS ANNOUNCES THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SEMI-ANNNUAL INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT STARTING IN 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 4 February 2025

On 3 February 2025, BNP Paribas’ Board of Directors, chaired by Jean Lemierre, approved the principle of a semi-annual interim dividend starting in the 2025 financial year, which would be paid out in late September.

Each interim dividend will amount to 50% of the net earnings per share of the first

half-year, in accordance with BNP Paribas’ cash payout distribution policy.

The first interim dividend related to the 2025 financial statements would be paid on 30 September 2025 and calculated on the basis of 50% of the net earnings per share of the first half of 2025.

As a result of the introduction of a semi-annual interim dividend payment, the return to the shareholder in 2025 will comprise:

(i) the full dividend paid out in cash on 2024 earnings, subject to approval by the General Meeting of shareholders planned on 13 May 2025;

(ii) the share buyback programme set out in the Group distribution policy for the 2024 financial year subject to the usual conditions, including European Central Bank authorisation; and

(iii) the interim dividend on 2025 financial year, which would be decided by the Board of Directors in an amount calculated and paid based on the aforementioned description.





Press contact

Hacina HABCHI – hacina.habchi@bnpparibas.com - +33 (0)7 61 97 65 20

Sandrine Romano – sandrine.romano@bnpparibas.com – +33 (0)6 71 18 23 05

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 63 countries and has nearly 183,000 employees, including more than 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Attachment