4 February 2025, at 8:30 am

Based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting held on 21 March 2024, the Board of Directors of eQ Plc has decided on a new option program for key employees of the eQ group.

The option program 2025 consists of 1.360.000 option rights and each option right entitles to subscribe for one new share in the company. Based on the option rights, the number of the shares of the company may therefore increase with a maximum of 1.360.000 new shares and the dilution effect of shares subscribed based on the option program 2025 is at most approximately 3.3% on the current number of shares.

The share subscription period begins on 1 March 2028 and ends on 31 May 2030. The subscription price with an option right is EUR 12.30 per share. The subscription price is further reduced in situations mentioned in the terms, which include for example dividends distributed before the subscription of the shares and the amount of the repayment of the distributable non-restricted equity. The subscription price corresponds to the weighted average quotation of the company share at Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during a period of two months. The subscription price of the shares shall be credited in full to the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Based on the option program 2025, the Board of Directors of eQ Plc has on 3 February 2025 decided to offer altogether 1.180.000 option rights to key employees of the eQ Group, selected by the Board. Approximately one fourth of eQ Group’s personnel is included in the option program 2025. The company has a weighty financial reason to issue option rights since the option rights are used to encourage the option right recipients to work for increasing the shareholder value, as well as to encourage the option right recipients to act in the interest of the eQ group in the long term.

The terms of the option program 2025 are included in their entirety as an attachment and they are also available on eQ Plc's website.

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.4 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

