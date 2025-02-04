Lleida.net vuelve a crecer a doble dígito en el 2024, e incrementa su facturación en un 16%.

Lleida.net returns to double-digit growth in 2024, increasing its turnover by 16%.



Madrid, February 4th.- Listed Spanish company Lleida.net increased its sales in 2024 to 2.56 million euros, 16% more than the previous year, according to the information filed before the market today.



The company's turnover was 19.05 million euros in the 12 months, or 2.56 million more than last year.



In 2024, the company recorded an EBITDA of 3.26 million in profit, compared to 84,000 euros in 2023. This represents a growth of 3792% year over year.



Profit before tax increased by 131%, growing to more than 3.56 million euros in 2024.



This year, Lleida.net earned 840,000 euros, recovering from the previous year's losses of 2.72 million.



"The efforts that the company has made in 2024 have paid off and have shown that Lleida.net continues to be a strong company and a technological benchmark at a European level," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO.



GROWTH IN ALL BUSINESS LINES



The success of the company's commercial policy restructuring undertaken at the end of 2023 has been reflected across all its lines of business.



In 2024, contracting, notification, ICX wholesale, and even SMS line services grew by double digits.



The main growth was seen in the Registered Electronic Notification service line, which registered an increase of 25%, or 404,000 euros more than in 2023, reaching 2.04 million.



In absolute terms, the ICX Wholesale line saw sales increase by 1.34 million euros, or 24% year over year, to 6.92 million.



REDUCED LONG-TERM DEBT BY 18%



Last year, the company was forced to implement a Restructuring Plan, which involved a redundancy plan and the closure of several subsidiaries and offices outside Europe, among other shock measures.



The effectiveness of the measures implemented is clearly seen in the reduction of the net financial debt by 22%, or some two million euros, to 7.41 million.



During the year, the company actively worked to amortize its financial debt, which was reduced by a significant 22%, or 2.3 million euros.



The company's total debt position is 8.44 million euros, 2.4 million euros less than at the end of 2023.



Parallel to the debt reduction, the company reduced personnel costs by 19% and external services by 25%, for a total of approximately two million euros in savings.





DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise .