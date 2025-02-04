Sun Country Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Q4 2024 total revenue of $260.4 million, highest fourth quarter on record(1)

Q4 2024 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.24 and operating income margin of 10.0%

Q4 2024 Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27(2)

Q4 2024 Adjusted operating income margin of 10.6%(2), highest fourth quarter on record(1)

FY 2024 total revenue of $1.08 billion, highest full year on record(1)

FY 2024 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.96 and operating income margin of 9.9%

FY 2024 Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.05(2) and adjusted operating income margin of 10.4%(2)

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (“Sun Country Airlines,” “Sun Country,” the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCY) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“Sun Country’s uniquely diversified business model and the efforts of our outstanding employees produced record fourth quarter revenue(1) and pretax earnings. Our full year results were also strong, with record revenue(1), a 9.9% GAAP operating income margin and a 10.4% adjusted operating income margin(2),” said Jude Bricker, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Country. “We were an industry leader in making significant capacity adjustments in response to industry oversupply, particularly during off-peak periods. The capacity environment in the fourth quarter was more balanced and we see this continuing into the first quarter of 2025. The improved economics of our cargo business also contributed to our strong results in the second half of the year. As we move into 2025, we expect the favorable environment to continue, with strong unit revenue trends in our passenger business and the addition of eight more Amazon freighter aircraft to our fleet throughout the year. Our revenue streams are becoming even more diverse as we increase cargo flying, and our earnings are becoming more stable as more of our flying moves under contractual agreements.”

Overview of Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Three Months Ended December 31, (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

% Change

Total Operating Revenue $ 260.4 $ 245.5 6.1 Operating Income 26.1 17.1 52.2 Income Before Income Tax 16.9 7.7 121.0 Net Income 13.4 5.6 138.0 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.10 140.0





Three Months Ended December 31, (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

% Change

Adjusted Operating Income (2) $ 27.5 $ 18.3 50.6 Adjusted Income Before Income Tax (2) 18.9 9.3 103.7 Adjusted Net Income (2) 15.0 6.9 117.1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) $ 0.27 $ 0.12 125.0





Year Ended December 31, (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

% Change Total Operating Revenue $ 1,075.7 $ 1,049.6 2.5 Operating Income 106.0 127.5 (16.9 ) Income Before Income Tax 69.6 94.2 (26.1 ) Net Income 52.9 72.2 (26.7 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 1.23 (22.0 )





Year Ended December 31, (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

% Change Adjusted Operating Income (2) $ 112.0 $ 136.8 (18.1 ) Adjusted Income Before Income Tax (2) 76.1 104.2 (26.9 ) Adjusted Net Income (2) 58.0 79.9 (27.4 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) $ 1.05 $ 1.37 (23.4 )

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Sun Country reported Income Before Income Tax of $16.9 million and Net Income of $13.4 million, on $260.4 million of revenue. Adjusted Income Before Income Tax for the quarter was $18.9 million(2). GAAP Operating Income during the quarter was $26.1 million, producing an Operating Income Margin of 10.0%, while Adjusted Operating Income was $27.5 million(2), resulting in an Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 10.6%(2).

“Our fourth quarter results exceeded our initial expectations, and we achieved a higher total revenue and operating margin than we guided to at the beginning of the quarter,” said Dave Davis, President and Chief Financial Officer. “While fourth quarter passenger unit revenue was slightly less than flat year over year, we saw steady improvement throughout the quarter, with December scheduled service TRASM(3) increasing over 5% year-over-year on almost 8% ASM growth. Total fare for the fourth quarter increased 2.2% and we foresee positive fare trends continuing. In addition to improving revenue trends, our successful cost control efforts continue, with full year 2024 adjusted CASM(4) increasing only 1.3% over 2023. As Jude noted, we see strong first quarter 2025 bookings on mid-single digit growth in scheduled service ASMs. While we anticipate very rapid growth in our cargo segment in 2025, the timing of the new freighter deliveries should allow us to maximize scheduled service flying in the first quarter, our most profitable quarter.”

Notable Highlights

Reached an agreement in principle on the collective bargaining agreement with flight attendants, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and a tentative collective bargaining agreement with dispatchers, represented by the Transport Workers Union. The Company expects a ratification vote of both agreements by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Extended lease return dates on existing leases for three 737-900ERs. Return dates for the four 737-900s currently on lease are expected to be in May, September and November 2025 and November 2026.

Appended a new C-tranche to our 2019-1 EETC raising $60 million, which was used in its entirety to pay down a significant portion of the term loan financing five 737-900ER aircraft. These transactions are expected to save approximately $0.8 million in interest expense in 2025.

Took delivery of one 737-900ER off lease in November 2024. The Company expects that aircraft to enter service in July 2025.

Awarded 2024 Low Cost Carrier of the Year award by CAPA-Centre for Aviation.

Debuted Sun Country’s first custom-designed aircraft livery in celebration of our partnership with Minnesota Gopher Athletics.

Capacity

System block hours flown during the fourth quarter of 2024 grew by 2.7% year-over-year. All of this growth was allocated to the passenger segment, resulting in a 3.5% increase in scheduled service ASMs and a 5.0% increase in charter block hours. Cargo block hours declined in the fourth quarter by 2.5% year-over-year due to normal quarterly fluctuations in the level of flying. For the first quarter of 2025, we expect total block hour growth of to be between 7% and 9%, with Scheduled Service ASMs growing by slightly more than 7% over first quarter 2024. Cargo flying is expected to increase substantially from the second quarter of 2025 onward.

Revenue

The passenger market improved throughout the fourth quarter, which resulted in scheduled service TRASM(3) declining by 1.0% on a 3.5% increase in scheduled service ASMs. December scheduled service TRASM(3) increased by over 5%. The Company reported total revenue of $260.4 million for the fourth quarter, which was 6.1% greater than the fourth quarter of 2023 and the highest fourth quarter on record(1). The Company’s fourth quarter charter service revenue was $48.0 million, an increase of 2.3% year-over-year, despite the impact of lower fuel cost reimbursements from our customers.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, cargo revenue was the highest fourth quarter on record(1) at $28.6 million, a 13.1% increase versus the fourth quarter of 2023 on a 2.5% decline in cargo block hours. This improvement was primarily driven by the annual rate escalation which went into effect in mid-December 2023 and the first phase of the new Amazon contract rate increases which went into effect in June 2024.

Cost

Fourth quarter CASM fell 0.7% while adjusted CASM(4) was up 7.6% year-over-year on lower ASM growth than previous quarters. Total GAAP operating expenses increased 2.6% year-over-year, on a 2.7% increase in total block hours. Other non-fuel expenses of note include maintenance, which increased 14.5%, on an increase in maintenance activity. Landing fees and airport rent increased 18.4% due to the expiration of COVID assistance that airports had used to limit rate increases in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total liquidity(5) was $205.6 million on December 31, 2024, while the Company’s net debt(6) was $438.2 million.

(in millions) December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 83.2 $ 46.3 Available-for-Sale Securities 97.6 134.2 Amount Available Under Revolving Credit Facility 24.7 24.7 Total Liquidity $ 205.6 $ 205.2 (in millions) December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

Total Debt, net $ 327.1 $ 401.6 Finance Lease Obligations 271.3 277.3 Operating Lease Obligations 20.7 18.8 Total Debt and Lease Obligations 619.0 697.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents 83.2 46.3 Available-for-Sale Securities 97.6 134.2 Net Debt $ 438.2 $ 517.2

Fleet

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 45 aircraft in its passenger service fleet, operated 12 freighter aircraft in its cargo operation and had six aircraft that are currently on lease to unaffiliated airlines.

Guidance for First Quarter 2025

Q1 2025 H/(L) vs Q1 2024 Total revenue - millions $330 to $340 6% to 9% Economic fuel cost per gallon $2.76 (8)% Operating income margin - percentage 17% to 21% (1)pp to 3pp Effective tax rate 23% Total system block hours - thousands 41 to 42 7% to 9%

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Sun Country Airlines will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Sun Country Airlines’ website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations . The online replay will be available on the same website approximately one hour after the call.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing cargo CMI services, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

End Notes

1 - Records began in January 2017 2 - See additional details, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, in the section titled “Non-GAAP financial measures” 3 - Scheduled Service TRASM includes Schedule Service revenue, Ancillary revenue, and ASM generating revenue classified within Other Revenue on the Consolidated Statement of Operations / Scheduled Service ASMs. Other Revenue includes rental revenue of approximately $13.1 million and $6.6 million associated with certain assets that generate lease income in the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively and $42.3 million and $18.5 million associated with certain assets that generate lease income in the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which is not included. 4 - Adjusted CASM is a metric that uses a non-GAAP measure derived from CASM by excluding fuel costs, non-cash management stock compensation expense, costs arising from its cargo operations, depreciation and amortization recognized on certain assets that generate lease income, certain commissions, and other costs of selling its vacations product from this measure. See table titled “Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM” 5 - Total liquidity = cash and cash equivalents + available-for-sale securities + amount available under revolver 6 - Net debt = current portion of long-term debt + long-term debt + finance lease obligations + operating lease obligations – cash and cash equivalents - available-for-sale securities

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are relating to:

our strategy, outlook and growth prospects;

our operational and financial targets and dividend policy;

general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets;

potential repurchases of our common stock; and

the competitive environment in which we operate.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. You should read this press release completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Additional information concerning certain factors is contained in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We sometimes use information that is derived from the Consolidated Financial Statements, but that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide a meaningful comparison of our results to others in the airline industry and our prior year results. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. We believe certain charges included in our operating expenses on a GAAP basis make it difficult to compare our current period results to prior periods as well as future periods and guidance. The tables below show a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this document to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % Change Operating Revenues: Scheduled Service $ 96,077 $ 93,254 3.0 Charter 47,955 46,879 2.3 Ancillary 71,232 70,500 1.0 Passenger 215,264 210,633 2.2 Cargo 28,615 25,297 13.1 Other 16,527 9,613 71.9 Total Operating Revenue 260,406 245,543 6.1 Operating Expenses: Aircraft Fuel 49,931 60,840 (17.9 ) Salaries, Wages, and Benefits 84,259 71,750 17.4 Maintenance 18,641 16,278 14.5 Sales and Marketing 8,116 8,100 0.2 Depreciation and Amortization 23,795 23,575 0.9 Ground Handling 10,027 9,207 8.9 Landing Fees and Airport Rent 15,119 12,768 18.4 Other Operating, net 24,456 25,901 (5.6 ) Total Operating Expenses 234,344 228,419 2.6 Operating Income 26,062 17,124 52.2 Non-operating Income (Expense), net: Interest Income 1,927 2,414 (20.2 ) Interest Expense (11,063 ) (11,363 ) (2.6 ) Other, net — (516 ) (100.0 ) Total Non-operating Expense, net (9,136 ) (9,465 ) (3.5 ) Income before Income Tax 16,926 7,659 121.0 Income Tax Expense 3,490 2,014 73.3 Net Income $ 13,436 $ 5,645 138.0 Net Income per share to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.10 150.0 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.10 140.0 Shares used for computation: Basic 53,031,997 53,892,797 (1.6 ) Diluted 55,251,373 56,270,891 (1.8 )





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % Change Operating Revenues: Scheduled Service $ 409,133 $ 453,862 (9.9 ) Charter 197,045 190,128 3.6 Ancillary 307,909 276,133 11.5 Passenger 914,087 920,123 (0.7 ) Cargo 107,174 99,735 7.5 Other 54,478 29,762 83.0 Total Operating Revenue 1,075,739 1,049,620 2.5 Operating Expenses: Aircraft Fuel 237,160 246,669 (3.9 ) Salaries, Wages, and Benefits 326,775 295,640 10.5 Aircraft Rent — 2,281 (100.0 ) Maintenance 68,770 60,588 13.5 Sales and Marketing 34,935 34,105 2.4 Depreciation and Amortization 94,989 88,151 7.8 Ground Handling 42,118 37,506 12.3 Landing Fees and Airport Rent 59,549 49,615 20.0 Other Operating, net 105,457 107,565 (2.0 ) Total Operating Expenses 969,753 922,120 5.2 Operating Income 105,986 127,500 (16.9 ) Non-operating Income (Expense), net: Interest Income 7,833 10,180 (23.1 ) Interest Expense (44,300 ) (42,634 ) 3.9 Other, net 55 (887 ) 106.2 Total Non-operating Expense, net (36,412 ) (33,341 ) 9.2 Income before Income Tax 69,574 94,159 (26.1 ) Income Tax Expense 16,671 21,978 (24.1 ) Net Income $ 52,903 $ 72,181 (26.7 ) Net Income per share to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.00 $ 1.30 (23.1 ) Diluted $ 0.96 $ 1.23 (22.0 ) Shares used for computation: Basic 52,908,322 55,507,144 (4.7 ) Diluted 55,055,897 58,524,652 (5.9 )





KEY OPERATING STATISTICS

The following table presents key operating statistics and metrics for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023

% Change

Scheduled Service Statistics: Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) – thousands 1,312,728 1,316,877 (0.3 ) Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands 1,608,432 1,554,043 3.5 Load factor 81.6 % 84.7 % (3.1 ) Revenue passengers carried 1,046,510 1,047,127 (0.1 ) Departures 6,930 6,688 3.6 Block hours 22,079 21,180 4.2 Scheduled service TRASM(1) - cents 10.62 10.73 (1.0 ) Average base fare per passenger $ 91.81 $ 89.06 3.1 Ancillary revenue per passenger $ 68.07 $ 67.33 1.1 Total fare per passenger $ 159.88 $ 156.39 2.2 Fuel gallons - thousands 16,996 16,404 3.6 Charter Statistics: Departures 2,721 2,571 5.8 Block hours 5,420 5,160 5.0 Available seats miles (ASMs) - thousands 333,399 324,222 2.8 Fuel gallons - thousands 3,109 3,237 (4.0 ) Cargo Statistics: Departures 3,368 3,366 0.1 Block hours 8,736 8,960 (2.5 ) Total System Statistics: Average passenger aircraft 44.0 41.9 5.0 Passenger aircraft – end of period 45 42 7.1 Leased Aircraft - end of period 6 6 — Cargo aircraft – end of period 12 12 — Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands 1,963,254 1,899,363 3.4 Departures 13,130 12,745 3.0 Block hours 36,610 35,653 2.7 Daily utilization – hours 6.9 6.9 — Average stage length – miles 1,092 1,098 (0.5 ) Total revenue per ASM (TRASM) - cents 11.14 11.25 (1.0 ) Cost per ASM (CASM) - cents 11.94 12.03 (0.7 ) Adjusted CASM(2) - cents 7.83 7.28 7.6 Fuel gallons - thousands 20,301 19,841 2.3 Fuel cost per gallon $ 2.47 $ 3.07 (19.5 ) Employees at end of period 3,141 2,783 12.9

1 – See note 3 in End Notes

2 – See note 4 in End Notes

KEY OPERATING STATISTICS Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023

% Change

Scheduled Service Statistics: Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) – thousands 5,648,351 5,217,852 8.3 Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands 6,707,308 6,044,011 11.0 Load factor 84.2 % 86.3 % (2.1 ) Revenue passengers carried 4,483,515 4,140,663 8.3 Departures 29,039 26,144 11.1 Block hours 92,391 82,618 11.8 Scheduled service TRASM(1) - cents 10.87 12.27 (11.4 ) Average base fare per passenger $ 91.25 $ 109.61 (16.8 ) Ancillary revenue per passenger $ 68.68 $ 66.69 3.0 Total fare per passenger $ 159.93 $ 176.30 (9.3 ) Fuel gallons - thousands 71,631 64,450 11.1 Charter Statistics: Departures 10,359 10,387 (0.3 ) Block hours 20,775 21,154 (1.8 ) Available seats miles (ASMs) - thousands 1,270,455 1,286,175 (1.2 ) Fuel gallons - thousands 13,666 14,299 (4.4 ) Cargo Statistics: Departures 13,094 13,009 0.7 Block hours 33,744 34,592 (2.5 ) Total System Statistics: Average passenger aircraft 43.0 41.8 2.9 Passenger aircraft – end of period 45 42 7.1 Leased Aircraft - end of period 6 6 — Cargo aircraft – end of period 12 12 — Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands 8,071,949 7,416,189 8.8 Departures 53,009 50,040 5.9 Block hours 148,518 139,841 6.2 Daily utilization – hours 7.3 6.9 5.8 Average stage length – miles 1,098 1,090 0.7 Total revenue per ASM (TRASM) - cents 11.47 12.56 (8.7 ) Cost per ASM (CASM) - cents 12.01 12.43 (3.4 ) Adjusted CASM(2) - cents 7.59 7.49 1.3 Fuel gallons - thousands 86,185 79,574 8.3 Fuel cost per gallon, excluding derivatives $ 2.77 $ 3.11 (10.9 ) Employees at end of period 3,141 2,783 12.9

1 – See note 3 in End Notes

2 – See note 4 in End Notes

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET

(Dollars in millions)

(amounts may not recalculate due to rounding) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change (Unaudited) Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 83.2 $ 46.3 79.7 Other Current Assets 183.4 225.1 (18.5 ) Total Current Assets 266.6 271.4 (1.8 ) Total Property & Equipment, net 970.1 969.0 0.1 Other Assets 393.5 383.3 2.7 Total Assets 1,630.2 1,623.6 0.4 Air Traffic Liabilities 160.7 158.0 1.7 Current Finance Lease Obligations 20.2 44.8 (54.9 ) Current Operating Lease Obligations 3.3 2.2 50.0 Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt, net 87.6 74.2 18.1 Income Tax Receivable Agreement Liability 10.3 3.3 212.1 Other Current Liabilities 140.2 136.2 2.9 Total Current Liabilities 422.3 418.6 0.9 Finance Lease Obligations 251.1 232.5 8.0 Operating Lease Obligations 17.4 16.6 4.8 Long-Term Debt, net 239.5 327.5 (26.9 ) Income Tax Receivable Agreement Liability 87.4 97.8 (10.6 ) Other Liabilities 42.1 16.2 159.9 Total Liabilities 1,059.8 1,109.2 (4.5 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 570.4 $ 514.4 10.9





SUMMARY CASH FLOW

(Dollars in millions)



(Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % Change Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 164.9 $ 174.1 (5.3 ) Purchases of Property & Equipment (47.3 ) (218.2 ) (78.3 ) Other Investing Activities, net 55.7 46.9 18.8 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 8.4 (171.2 ) 104.9 Common Stock Repurchases (12.1 ) (68.6 ) (82.4 ) Proceeds from Borrowing 70.0 119.2 (41.3 ) Repayment of Finance Lease Obligations (45.9 ) (21.9 ) 109.6 Repayment of Borrowings (145.5 ) (69.3 ) 110.0 Other Financing Activities, net (2.9 ) (1.6 ) 81.3 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (136.5 ) (42.1 ) 224.2 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash 36.8 (39.2 ) 193.9 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash – Beginning of the Period 63.7 102.9 (38.1 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash –

End of the Period $ 100.5 $ 63.7 57.8

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Income before Income Tax, Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per Share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Income before Income Tax, Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures included as supplemental disclosure because we believe they are useful indicators of our operating performance. Derivations of Operating Income and Net Income are well recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by our management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in comparing the operating performance of companies in our industry.

The measures described above have limitations as analytical tools. Some of the limitations applicable to these measures include: they do not reflect the impact of certain cash and non-cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; and other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently than we do, limiting each measure’s usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, the following non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to the possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted.

For the aforementioned reasons, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Income before Income Tax, Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per Share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have significant limitations which affect their use as indicators of our profitability. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income



Dollars in millions - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income. Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Operating Revenue $ 260.4 $ 245.5 Operating Income 26.1 17.1 Stock Compensation Expense 1.4 1.1 Adjusted Operating Income $ 27.5 $ 18.3 Operating Income Margin 10.0 % 7.0 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 10.6 % 7.4 %





Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Operating Revenue $ 1,075.7 $ 1,049.6 Operating Income 106.0 127.5 Stock Compensation Expense 6.0 9.3 Adjusted Operating Income $ 112.0 $ 136.8 Operating Income Margin 9.9 % 12.1 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 10.4 % 13.0 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Income Before Income Tax to Adjusted Income before Income Tax



Dollars in millions - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP Income before Income Tax to Adjusted Income before Income Tax. Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net Income $ 13.4 $ 5.6 Add: Provision for Income Tax Expense 3.5 2.0 Income before Income Tax, as reported 16.9 7.7 Pre-tax margin 6.5 % 3.1 % Stock Compensation Expense 1.4 1.1 Loss on Debt Refinancing 0.6 — Secondary Offering Costs — 0.5 Adjusted Income before Income Tax $ 18.9 $ 9.3 Adjusted Pre-tax margin 7.3 % 3.8 %





Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net Income $ 52.9 $ 72.2 Add: Provision for Income Tax Expense 16.7 22.0 Income before Income Tax, as reported 69.6 94.2 Pre-tax margin 6.5 % 9.0 % Stock Compensation Expense 6.0 9.3 Loss on Debt Refinancing 0.6 — Secondary Offering Costs — 1.1 Tax Receivable Agreement Adjustment (1) — (0.3 ) Adjusted Income before Income Tax $ 76.1 $ 104.2 Adjusted Pre-tax margin 7.1 % 9.9 %





(1) This represents the adjustment to the TRA for the period, which is recorded in Non-Operating Income (Expense), net





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share



Dollars and shares in millions, except for per share - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share. Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Dollars Per Share -

diluted Dollars Per Share -

diluted Net Income $ 13.4 $ 0.24 $ 5.6 $ 0.10 Stock Compensation Expense 1.4 0.03 1.1 0.02 Loss on Debt Refinancing 0.6 0.01 — — Secondary Offering Costs — — 0.5 0.01 Income Tax Effect of Adjusting Items, net (1) (0.5 ) (0.01 ) (0.4 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 15.0 $ 0.27 $ 6.9 $ 0.12 Diluted share count 55.3 56.3 Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Dollars Per Share - diluted Dollars Per Share - diluted Net Income $ 52.9 $ 0.96 $ 72.2 $ 1.23 Stock Compensation Expense 6.0 0.11 9.3 0.16 Loss on Debt Refinancing 0.6 0.01 — — Secondary Offering Costs — — 1.1 0.02 Tax Receivable Agreement Adjustment (2) — — (0.3 ) (0.01 ) Income Tax Effect of Adjusting Items, net (1) (1.5 ) (0.03 ) (2.4 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 58.0 $ 1.05 $ 79.9 $ 1.37 Diluted share count 55.1 58.5





(1) The tax effect of adjusting items, net is calculated at the Company’s statutory rate for the application period (2) This represents the adjustment to the TRA for the period, which is recorded in Non-Operating Income (Expense), net





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA



Dollars in millions - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding The following tables present the reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented below. Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net Income $ 13.4 $ 5.6 Interest Income (1.9 ) (2.4 ) Interest Expense 11.1 11.4 Stock Compensation Expense 1.4 1.1 Secondary Offering Costs — 0.5 Provision for Income Taxes 3.5 2.0 Depreciation and Amortization 23.8 23.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51.3 $ 41.8 Net Income Margin 5.2 % 2.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.7 % 17.0 %





Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net Income $ 52.9 $ 72.2 Interest Income (7.8 ) (10.2 ) Interest Expense 44.3 42.6 Stock Compensation Expense 6.0 9.3 Secondary Offering Costs — 1.1 Tax Receivable Agreement Adjustment (1) — (0.3 ) Provision for Income Taxes 16.7 22.0 Depreciation and Amortization 95.0 88.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 207.1 $ 224.8 Net Income Margin 4.9 % 6.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.2 % 21.4 %





(1) This represents the adjustment to the TRA for the period, which is recorded in Non-Operating Income (Expense), net

Adjusted CASM

Adjusted CASM is a metric that uses a non-GAAP measure derived from CASM by excluding fuel costs, costs related to our cargo operations, stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization recognized on certain assets that generate lease income, certain commissions and other costs of selling our vacations product from this measure as these costs are unrelated to our airline operations and improve comparability to our peers. Adjusted CASM is an important measure used by management and by our board of directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance. Adjusted CASM is also a measure commonly used by industry analysts and we believe it is an important metric by which they compare our airline to others in the industry, although other airlines may exclude certain other costs in their calculation of Adjusted CASM. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.

Adjusted CASM excludes fuel costs. By excluding volatile fuel costs that are outside of our control from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations and our non-fuel cost initiatives. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can lead to a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management and investors to understand the impact and trends in company-specific cost drivers, such as labor rates, aircraft and maintenance costs, and productivity, which are more controllable by management.

We have excluded costs related to the cargo operations, as well as depreciation and amortization recognized on certain assets that generate lease income as these operations do not create ASMs. The Company has entered into certain transactions where we act as a lessor. As of December 31, 2024, we leased or subleased six aircraft. Depreciation and Amortization on these aircraft materially began during the three months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted CASM further excludes special items and other adjustments, as defined in the relevant reporting period, that are not representative of the ongoing costs necessary to our airline operations and may improve comparability between periods. We also exclude stock compensation expense when computing Adjusted CASM. The Company’s compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees and executives and is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders and long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any period. Thus, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any period.

As derivations of Adjusted CASM are not determined in accordance with GAAP, such measures are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, derivations of Adjusted CASM as presented may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted CASM should not be considered in isolation or as a replacement for CASM. For the aforementioned reasons, Adjusted CASM has significant limitations which affect its use as an indicator of our profitability. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM



Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding, dollar amounts in millions unless otherwise noted The following table presents the reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM. Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Operating

Expenses Per ASM (cents)

Operating

Expenses Per ASM (cents)

CASM $ 234.3 11.94 $ 228.4 12.03 Less: Aircraft Fuel 49.9 2.54 60.8 3.20 Stock Compensation Expense 1.4 0.08 1.1 0.06 Cargo Expenses, Not Already Adjusted Above 27.3 1.39 25.8 1.36 Sun Country Vacations 0.2 0.01 0.2 0.01 Leased Aircraft, Depreciation Expense 1.8 0.09 2.2 0.12 Adjusted CASM $ 153.7 7.83 $ 138.2 7.28 Available seat miles (ASMs) - millions 1,963.3 1,899.4



