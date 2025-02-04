Xtract One Accelerating Growth with New Distributor Velasea

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) with Velasea, announced a new partnership designed to bring Xtract One’s leading technology-driven threat detection and security solutions to Velasea’s network of integrators. Xtract One and Velasea, a market-leading full-service OEM distributor of physical security, retail analytics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, will jointly market and sell Xtract One’s products to the broader marketplace, and through Velasea’s channel of over 900 channel partners. Through this offering, Xtract One’s advanced security detection systems, SmartGateway and One Gateway, will be available through the broad channel network to schools, hospitals, museums, theaters, arenas and other venues where high quality security and guest experience are priorities. Velasea’s network spans over 50 countries globally.

At a pivotal time when modern-day security threats are becoming increasingly prevalent, this partnership enables integrators to offer their customers technology designed to help elevate safety and enhance the overall individual experience. Further, it allows organizations the flexibility to tailor their security solutions to best fit the specific needs of their respective facility. This contributes to advanced protection, operational efficiency, and individual experience.

"We're grateful to be partnering with Velasea and to be working together to bring our innovative system to even more forward-thinking organizations. This partnership broadens our reach deeper into the key markets we serve, and wider to a global marketplace" said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “By offering our security solutions in partnership with Velasea, we can provide more organizations with the advanced security they require, at a much larger scale, all while enabling individuals to feel the difference our solutions are designed to make in enhancing safety, and overall experience.”

“The addition of Xtract One solutions to our suite of products we offer to integrators provides a real weapons screening solution tailored to individual users needs from a company who cares about their customers” said Tom Larson, President of Velasea. “Velasea has always been known for delivering cutting edge solutions to our partners and customers, and the innovation that Xtract One leads with fits our business and growth strategy. We’re looking forward to working with Xtract One in setting new standards in security, and supporting a greater range of organizations in their technology needs.”

Xtract One’s products revolutionize weapons security and operational efficiency by replacing intimidating, traditional metal detectors with fast, reliable, and seamless screening solutions. The system leverages AI-powered sensors to unobtrusively scan individuals and their personal items as they walk through, reducing long entry lines and promoting uninterrupted flow of movement. The systems are designed to help attendees quickly and safely enter the space to enjoy their event with peace of mind – quicker than traditional methods allow.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Velasea

Velasea's mission is to design smarter outcomes for a safer world. Whether building ultra-compact or massive configurations, Velasea successfully provides solutions to challenging emerging technology problems in incredibly demanding, yet varied, environments like casinos, prisons, utility systems, schools, government facilities, etc.

From our distribution facility and state of the art configuration lab, Velasea designs and implements cost-effective, full stack solutions that involve the most advanced AI and security software available today.

To carry out their mission, Velasea partners with leading technology manufacturers such as Intel, Nvidia, Dell, Lenovo, NetApp, Microsoft, Hanwha, DDN, Seagate, Western Digital, Infrared Cameras Inc, and more. They are one of only a handful of OEMs certified as a system builder by Milestone. Learn More at www.velasea.com .

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.