Ingredion Invests $100 Million in Indianapolis Plant to Improve Efficiency and Enable Future Texture Solutions Growth

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions for food, beverage and industrial applications, announced investments of more than $100 million to increase efficiency, modernize equipment and also install an energy cogeneration system at its Indianapolis facility.

This project will expand Ingredion’s capabilities for delivering texture innovations to growing end markets while bolstering the economic viability and sustainability of the Indianapolis plant. Furthermore, by upgrading its energy infrastructure, Ingredion will improve operational efficiency and reliability while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“As Ingredion has driven volume growth for texture solutions over the past several quarters, these investments will expand our capacity and support future customer growth,” said Valdirene Evans, senior vice president and president, global texture solutions at Ingredion. “Additionally, these investments will enable the Indianapolis plant to continue to lead in supplying the highest quality and most innovative specialty starch-based texturizers for global customers.”

“These investments are a win-win as it helps us modernize and improve our agility in delivering Texture & Healthful Solutions for our customers while also increasing our energy efficiency and improving our cost competitiveness,” said Eric Seip, senior vice president, global operations, and chief supply chain officer.

The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2024 annual net sales of approximately $7.4 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest company news.

