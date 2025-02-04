Aclarion Announces CLARITY Trial for Nociscan Now Fully Funded

The Company has secured nearly $20 million in gross proceeds in 2025 ensuring complete funding for its pivotal CLARITY trial

CLARITY is a prospective, randomized, multicenter study to validate Nociscan’s ability to improve surgical outcomes

Nociscan aims to become the gold standard in identifying sources of low back pain through MR Spectroscopy (MRS) and Augmented Intelligence (AI)

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that it has secured full funding for its pivotal CLARITY trial which is designed to demonstrate Nociscan’s clinical and economic value in spine surgery.

Chief Strategy Officer Ryan Bond stated, “This milestone ensures we reach the study’s conclusion, potentially unlocking broad payer coverage and redefining chronic low back pain treatment.”

Since January 1, 2025, Aclarion has raised nearly $20 million in gross proceeds, which fully funds the CLARITY trial. CLARITY is a prospective, randomized, multicenter, clinical trial led by Dr. Nicholas Theodore of Johns Hopkins as principal investigator. The trial aims to validate Nociscan’s ability to improve surgical outcomes for chronic low back pain patients. Enrolling 300 patients across multiple sites, it builds on peer-reviewed data demonstrating Nociscan’s potential to drive better surgical outcomes by matching the surgical intervention to the specific discs identified by Nociscan as being a source of pain.

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate at one year follow up when all Nociscan-identified pain positive discs are treated.

For more information about CLARITY, please visit: CLARITY Trial

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here.

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

