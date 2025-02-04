YPrime Releases Reimagined eCOA Automated Data Change Form for More Efficient Clinical Trial Data Management

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime , the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) Automated Data Change Form (DCF). This innovative solution, integrated into YPrime’s latest eCOA 7.x release , transforms how clinical trial sites manage and control their data, offering unprecedented efficiency and accuracy.

A 2024 survey of eCOA professionals at sponsor organizations revealed that 50% of respondents identified eCOA Data Change Capabilities as a top 3 pain point1. YPrime's reimagined automated DCF solution, part of its industry-leading 7.x eCOA platform, tackles this challenge head-on by automating data changes, significantly reducing the need for manual interventions that may delay trials and decrease quality by introducing errors. This automated system empowers site staff to execute edits in minutes rather than days or weeks, minimizing disruptions to ongoing studies and enhancing data integrity through advanced validation and edit checks with fully accessible audit trails.

"Our reimagined Automated Data Change Form as part of our 7.x eCOA platform represents a significant advancement in clinical trial data management," said Mike Hughes, Chief Product Officer at YPrime. "This tool is particularly valuable in today's unique environment, where there's increasing pressure to enhance efficiency and meet aggressive timelines while maintaining scientific rigor and data integrity. Our user experience (UX) researchers worked closely with site staff to ensure this solution meets their needs. It significantly reduces their workload and frustration, allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks."





Key Benefits of YPrime’s reimagined Automated DCF for eCOA:

Rapid Execution and Customization. Sites can rapidly execute changes with automated approval processes, while sponsors can tailor workflows per DCF type and study, boosting efficiency.

Sites can rapidly execute changes with automated approval processes, while sponsors can tailor workflows per DCF type and study, boosting efficiency. Enhanced Data Control and Integrity. Sites maintain ownership over their data, with seamless updates and comprehensive audit trails preserving data quality.

Sites maintain ownership over their data, with seamless updates and comprehensive audit trails preserving data quality. Error Reduction and Time Savings. Advanced validation and edit checks maintain high data standards, allowing site staff to execute edits in minutes rather than days, minimizing disruptions to ongoing studies.



"Automating the data change process will be a game-changer for sites," explained Alexandria Clark, BSE, CCRC, Owner of One of a Kind Clinical Research Center. "It will eliminate a time-consuming pain point and ensure we can focus more on patient care rather than administrative tasks."

The new DCF capability is the latest in a series of advancements included in YPrime’s eCOA 7.x, a configurable platform that has the capability to deliver study launches 47% faster than the industry average. Other recently introduced patient-focused functionalities include a glucometer/eCOA integration and the Tender Swollen Joint Count (TSJC) assessment . The company’s innovation in clinical trials has been externally recognized with the Trailblazer award from Everest Group ‘s Clinical Trial Patient Engagement Products Assessment.

YPrime eCOA supports both complex and simple studies, delivering unparalleled benefits to patients, sites, and sponsors alike. Learn more about YPrime’s advanced, 100% configurable, multi-tenant eCOA platform by visiting the YPrime website .

About YPrime

YPrime simplifies clinical trials with eCOA, IRT, and eConsent solutions that combine speed, flexibility, and quality. The YPrime eCOA platform enhances patient compliance with an intuitive app and easy-to-use design, streamlines site workflows through a powerful eCOA portal, integrates seamlessly with connected devices, and supports sponsors with real-time dashboards for better decision-making. A pre-validated and configurable eCOA platform delivers study startup 47% faster than industry benchmarks, with AI-supported localization that accelerates globalization. Delivering ~50% faster IRT startup times, eConsent that drives engagement, and quality metrics 55% above industry standards, YPrime is trusted by top pharma leaders and emerging biotech companies alike. With nearly two decades of experience, solutions in 250+ languages, and support in 100+ countries, YPrime is your partner in solving for certainty. Visit www.yprime.com or email marketing@yprime.com .

Media Contact

Terry Rehm

Head of Thought Leadership and Public Relations, YPrime

trehm@yprime.com

862-288-0329