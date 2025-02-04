Resilinc Appoints AI Executive Kamal Ahluwalia as Chief Executive Officer

MILPITAS, CA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk and compliance platform, today announced that it has appointed Kamal Ahluwalia as its next CEO. Ahluwalia succeeds Bindiya Vakil, Resilinc’s co-founder and CEO. Bindiya will remain with Resilinc as Executive Chairwoman of its Board of Directors, where she will continue to help shape the company’s go-forward strategy and growth initiatives.

Ahluwalia is a highly experienced software executive with deep expertise in artificial intelligence, product innovation, and go-to-market strategy. Ahluwalia most recently served as President of Ikigai Labs, a company specializing in AI-powered forecasting and planning solutions. He was also President at Eightfold.ai, an-AI-enabled talent, recruitment, and workforce engagement platform for human resources professionals. Ahluwalia has held various other business and industry leadership positions throughout his 20+ year career in technology, including serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Conga and as a Board Member and Co-Chair of AI Task Force at –the U.S. India Business Council.

“Navigating compliance and supply chain risk is not just a company-level challenge but a country-level issue. With Resilinc’s vast, proprietary, validated supply chain data spanning key industries, we are in an exceptional position to help our clients accelerate risk mitigation, enhance compliance, and strengthen resilience across their multi-tier supply chains,” said Resilinc CEO Kamal Ahluwalia. “With our agentic platform, we will redefine the future of autonomous supply chain risk management.”



With its unparalleled volume of supplier-validated data down to the part-site level, Resilinc has enabled organizations—including GM, Stanley Black & Decker, and IBM across key industries such as Semiconductors, High-Tech, Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Government, and Food & Beverage to navigate compliance and risk within their multi-tier supply chains. As market needs evolve, organizations require more advanced, prescriptive solutions to stay ahead of emerging disruptions. To meet growing demand, Resilinc is advancing agentic AI capabilities that enable data-driven, autonomous decision-making and actions. These intelligent systems proactively identify risks, suggest mitigation strategies, and autonomously manage compliance and regulatory risks in real-time.



“I am immensely proud of what we’ve been able to achieve over the past 15 years—pioneering an entirely new category and raising global awareness about the critical importance of supply chain risk and resilience,” said Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman Bindiya Vakil. "With his deep expertise in AI and a proven history of driving innovation and growth, Kamal is uniquely positioned to lead Resilinc into its next phase of success.”

“We are grateful for Bindiya’s leadership of Resilinc and her broader vision for the future of supply chain risk management, and we are thrilled to welcome Kamal to build on this legacy,” said Rachel Arnold, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Vista Equity Partners’ Endeavor Fund and member of Resilinc’s Board of Directors. “As a recognized leader in AI, Kamal has an intricate understanding of the incredible potential of AI-enabled technology and the impact it will have in supply chain management. He has an impressive record of leading teams to develop and commercialize AI-enabled solutions to drive value, intelligence, and efficiency for end customers, which will serve him well as he leads Resilinc in this next chapter of growth.”

An advocate for ethical AI, Ahluwalia co-authored the books "What's Next for You" and "Deep Talent," reflecting his commitment to empowering current and future leaders in the AI era. Ahluwalia holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, and a Master of Science in Computer Science from Utah State University.

Resilinc, the market leader of supply chain resiliency solutions, helps companies worldwide navigate the complexities and uncertainties of global supply chains. Our AI-powered platform, combined with supplier-validated data, empowers organizations to anticipate, mitigate, and swiftly respond to disruptions with pinpoint accuracy, protecting continuity of supply.

Resilinc's solutions are trusted by leaders across many industries, from complex manufacturing and life sciences to high-tech and government. Our supplier-customer collaboration platform integrates comprehensive data analytics, real-time risk event monitoring, part-site mapping, and AI-powered predictive insights to give businesses a deep understanding of their multi-tier supply chain. Companies can track and analyze a wide variety of supply chain data points and potential risks in one centralized system, including supplier performance, geopolitical risks, environmental factors, cybersecurity, ESG, compliance issues, and more. With easily accessible actionable insights, Resilinc’s platform enables companies to collaborate with immediate and sub-tier suppliers to optimize and safeguard operations, protect brand reputation, and maintain a competitive edge.

