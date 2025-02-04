Study Shows Innovative New Program Reduces Addiction Stigma

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The enCompass program was developed by the nonprofit organization Addiction Policy Forum to tackle the stigma around addiction, correct misconceptions, and train family members on how to help a loved one struggling with an addiction. Components of enCompass include addiction basics, treatment, and recovery delivered via an 8-hour program. Misconception corrections embedded throughout the curriculum address common misconceptions about substance use disorder (SUD) using best practices.

Initial program evaluation outcomes on the new innovation are positive. A new study published in the Journal of Addictive Diseases shows that for enCompass participants their SUD stigma decreased after receiving the intervention while their knowledge about addiction improved.

The proof-of-concept study was conducted in partnership with Governor Mike DeWine’s RecoveryOhio initiative and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to bring the enCompass stigma reduction training to 429 individuals across 21 Ohio counties with high numbers of overdose deaths in 2021.

The consequences of the stigma around addiction are substantial. Research has found that individuals who experience stigma due to addiction are more likely to continue engaging in substance use and manifest greater delayed treatment access and higher dropout rates. Stigma prevents struggling people from reaching out for help and isolates families affected by the disease who fear being judged by their communities.

"We are pleased to see the results and outcomes of the enCompass program and the improvements in knowledge and stigma for participants. The DeWine Administration is committed to enhancing our state’s understanding of addiction and dismantling the many misconceptions still prevalent. By equipping Ohioans with a deeper grasp of addiction and the tools to address substance use disorders, we take a crucial step toward reducing stigma and fostering a more supportive community for those in need," said Aimee Shadwick, Director of RecoveryOhio.

“The study data show that participants had lower stigma, including stereotypes, prejudice, and discrimination intent, after completing the enCompass program,” says Dr. Valerie Earnshaw, Associate Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences at the University of Delaware. “Reducing stigma and improving knowledge among communities, not just among people experiencing addiction, is critically important as individuals who experience stigma due to addiction are more likely to continue engaging in substance use, delay treatment access, and more likely to discontinue care.”

For more detailed information, refer to the full study: enCompass: evaluation of a community-based substance use disorder stigma intervention and program summary .

Contact: trainings@addictionpolicy.org

About Addiction Policy Forum:

The Addiction Policy Forum is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Bethesda, MD with resources and services in every state. Our vision is to eliminate addiction as a major health problem.