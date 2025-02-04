UMeWorld Expands DAGola Line: Redefining Premium Cooking Oils with Health, Flavor, and Culinary Excellence

MIAMI, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF), a company that has recently transformed into a full-spectrum healthy lifestyle brand, is excited to announce the expansion of its premium cooking oil line, DAGola. This strategic move underscores UMeWorld’s dedication to merging health, wellness, and culinary innovation. The expanded DAGola line introduces four unique blends – Premium Blend, Vitality Blend, Gourmet Blend, and Master Chef Blend – each designed to deliver exceptional nutrition, flavor, and versatility for home cooks and professional chefs alike.

This expansion aligns with UMeWorld’s mission to provide a holistic approach to health and performance. The new DAGola blends empower individuals to elevate their cooking while embracing a healthier lifestyle, enhancing both their meals and overall well-being.

DAGola Premium Blend

The DAGola Premium Blend is a versatile cooking oil tailored for active individuals and health-conscious families. With 50% fewer triglycerides than traditional oils, it supports improved metabolism and heart health while maintaining a light, clean taste. Enriched with Vitamin E to combat oxidative stress and 1170 mg of omega-3 fatty acids per serving, this blend promotes muscle recovery, joint health, and overall wellness.

Perfect for everyday use, the Premium Blend is ideal for stir-fries, grilling, and salads. Its smooth texture and mild flavor make it a go-to choice for those seeking a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing taste.

DAGola Vitality Blend

The DAGola Vitality Blend is a cutting-edge innovation for active, health-focused individuals. This blend combines organic MCT oil, Olive DAG Oil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) to deliver sustained energy, faster recovery, and enhanced performance. With 32% DAG (Diacylglycerol) content, it promotes faster metabolism, aids muscle recovery, and reduces oxidative stress.

Ideal for energizing breakfasts, post-workout meals, and healthy snacks, the Vitality Blend supports ketogenic and low-carb diets while adding rich flavor and smooth texture to dishes. Its metabolic benefits make it a powerful addition to any daily routine.

DAGola Gourmet Blend

For culinary enthusiasts, the DAGola Gourmet Blend offers an elevated dining experience. Made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) and Olive DAG oil, this blend delivers a rich, balanced flavor profile with subtle aromatic notes. It reduces triglycerides by 40%, providing a healthier alternative for premium cooking.

Perfect for drizzling over roasted vegetables, marinating seafood, or finishing artisanal pastas, the Gourmet Blend adds sophistication to any meal, making it a favorite among food lovers and professional chefs.

DAGola Master Chef Blend

Engineered for high-performance kitchens, the DAGola Master Chef Blend combines the richness of avocado oil with the advanced nutrition of Olive DAG oil. It delivers 40% fewer triglycerides while maintaining superior stability and performance under intense cooking conditions.

With a high smoke point, the Master Chef Blend excels in frying, sautéing, roasting, and baking. Its clean, light flavor complements a wide range of cuisines, making it an essential tool for chefs striving for perfection.

DAGola’s Innovative Technology

All DAGola blends are powered by DAG (diacylglycerols), crafted using a natural, proprietary enzymatic technology. Unlike traditional oils, DAGs are more easily absorbed by the body, providing a cleaner energy boost and supporting improved metabolism. With up to 80% fewer triglycerides, DAGola oils contribute to better heart health and enhanced performance, making them ideal for health-conscious individuals and athletes.

UMeWorld’s Commitment

“At UMeWorld, we believe cooking oils can do more than enhance the taste of food – they can play a transformative role in supporting health and performance,” said Michael Lee, CEO of UMeWorld. “DAGola is our answer to the growing demand for oils that combine exceptional flavor, advanced nutrition, and versatility, catering to the needs of both everyday consumers and culinary professionals.”

The DAGola Premium Blend is now available online, with the Gourmet Blend, Master Chef Blend, and Vitality Blend launching soon. Each blend is tailored to provide unique benefits and enhance diverse cooking styles.

About UMeWorld Ltd. (OTC: UMEWF)

UMeWorld Ltd. is redefining wellness by blending innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Originally a healthy cooking oil company, UMeWorld has evolved into a full-spectrum health brand. Its offerings include the Cellugizer™ supplement line and WellGenix™, an AI-powered app for personalized fitness, nutrition, and supplementation.

UMeWorld is also committed to sustainability, driving growth in biofuels and renewable energy. Cellugizer™ and DAGola products are available for purchase at www.cellugizer.com and on Amazon.com/dagola.

