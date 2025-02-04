FAVO Capital Inc. Partners with IBN to Strengthen Investor Communications and Market Visibility

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – FAVO Capital Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a leading provider of alternative financing solutions in the private credit sector, has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial media and publishing firm, to enhance its investor communications strategy, serve as its investor relations liaison, and expand market reach.

FAVO Capital is transforming the private credit and alternative lending industry by expanding funding capacity, enhancing technology-driven underwriting models, and optimizing borrower acquisition strategies to drive market share growth and investor value.

To meet the growing demand for non-bank financing solutions, FAVO Capital provides fast, flexible funding to underserved small and medium-sized businesses. By leveraging proprietary underwriting algorithms and a data-driven approach, the company streamlines access to working capital while mitigating risk, positioning itself as a key player in the $1.5 trillion alternative lending market.

As part of its strategic roadmap to uplist to Nasdaq, FAVO Capital is optimizing its capital structure, strengthening regulatory compliance, and advancing institutional partnerships to support long-term growth. Additionally, the company is developing an advanced digital platform to enhance client engagement and streamline funding processes. This platform will enable businesses to apply for funding, track progress, and manage repayments with greater efficiency. A complementary mobile app is also in development to provide real-time financial insights and tailored funding recommendations, improving the overall borrower experience.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for FAVO Capital.

With over 19 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide FAVO Capital the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

About FAVO Capital Inc.

FAVO Capital Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a fast-growing alternative finance company specializing in flexible, technology-driven funding solutions for emerging, small, and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, FAVO leverages advanced underwriting models and a client-centric approach to bridge gaps left by traditional lenders.

With a commitment to efficiency, flexibility, and long-term growth, FAVO Capital is dedicated to providing scalable financial solutions that help businesses access the capital they need to succeed in an evolving market.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

