AmpliTech Group's AmpliTech Inc. Division Secures Additional Purchase Orders Under 5-Year Basic Order Agreement With Fortune 1000 U.S. Company

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced receiving additional Purchase Orders, as part of the recently announced signing of a 5 Year Basic Order Agreement (BOA), with a US based Fortune 1000 Company. These purchase orders increase the cumulative PO’s received by the company in excess of US$1M in Q1 to date, all orders deliverable within Fiscal Year 2025.

“We are thrilled to announce that our Q1 bookings have already exceeded the $1M milestone, and we eagerly anticipate the arrival of long-awaited orders for our 5G Division in the coming weeks,” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. “We’re equally delighted with the robust performance of orders generated by our BOA with the Fortune 1000 company, which we believe is a direct testament to our proprietary low noise technology driving superior performance in LNAs and LNBs. These additional purchase orders not only highlights our technological edge but also reinforces the strategic impact of our R&D investments in new product lines—fueling both revenue growth and enhanced potential profitability for our shareholders.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of these follow on orders will lead to further production orders, work for the customer, growth and profitablity. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

