AmpliTech Group Announces Expiration of Previously Listed Warrants (NASDAQ: AMPGW)

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) today announced that its previously listed warrants (Nasdaq: AMPGW) expired in accordance with their original terms at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 19, 2026. Trading in the warrants ceased at the close of market on February 18, 2026, after which the warrants were removed from listing on Nasdaq. The Company reports that prior to their expiration, there were a total of 1,371,428 warrants outstanding with each warrant granting the holder thereof the right to purchase one share of common stock at $7.00 per share.

Any AMPGW warrants that remained unexercised at expiration were voided and are of no further value. This expiration occurs automatically under the warrant agreement, does not require any action from warrant holders, and the Company no longer has to put these amount of shares in reserve. There is no impact on the Company’s common stock, Series A Right and Series B Right which will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols AMPG, AMPGR, and AMPGZ.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising ﬁve divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services, is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that this warrant expiration notice will have any effect on the current pricing of the AMPG publicly traded shares and Rights. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov . We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

