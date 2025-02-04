Volodymyr Nosov: WhiteBIT Group Blockchain Ecosystem Grew to 35+ Million Users





VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, the WhiteBIT crypto exchange achieved significant milestones, strengthening its position as a leading player in the crypto industry. The platform became the largest crypto exchange in Europe by traffic, with its annual trading volume reaching a record $2.7 trillion. Additionally, WhiteBIT was the first in the world to receive the highest-level certification under the Cryptocurrency Security Standard (CCSS). Volodymyr Nosov, founder and CEO of WhiteBIT Group, discussed these achievements and prospects in an interview with Finbold.

According to Nosov, in the fall of 2024, the exchange attracted 33+ million users, the highest figure among European crypto exchanges and the second globally. “This demonstrates customer trust in our platform, as well as recognition of our technological capabilities and security,” said Volodymyr Nosov. He emphasized that security remains a key priority for WhiteBIT. “We became the first crypto exchange in the world to achieve the highest level of CCSS certification. This unique security standard covers all aspects of the exchange’s operations, from protecting user assets to internal procedures and protocols. Trust in a cryptocurrency platform starts with the reliable protection of user data and assets,” stated Nosov. One of the highlights of 2024 was the rapid growth in the value of the WBT Coin, which rose from $10 to $28 within several months. “This growth was organic, driven by market activation and interest from business clients who view WBT as a promising investment,” explained Volodymyr Nosov. Last year, WhiteBIT Group also significantly enhanced its functionality for institutional clients, whose numbers grew to 1,300. “We added 60 new assets to our collateral options, bringing the total to over 80. These include popular coins such as PEPE, SUI, TON, and AAVE, which can also be deposited with interest,” noted Nosov. Regarding plans for 2025, the company is preparing for active expansion in Italy, Croatia, and Kazakhstan, having already secured VASP authorization in these regions. “We are forming partnerships, establishing local infrastructure, and planning to actively develop product offerings in these countries,” Nosov concluded.

In just a few years, WhiteBIT Group has grown from a crypto exchange into a large-scale ecosystem that integrates advanced solutions in cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies. Today, WhiteBIT Group serves over 35 million users, offering a wide range of products: the centralized WhiteBIT exchange, Whitepay crypto-acquiring, WhiteSwap decentralized exchange, White.market gaming marketplace, gaming projects like Pocket Rocket, WhiteEx card and the Whitechain blockchain with its native WhiteBIT Coin (WBT). The company also develops media projects such as the G.N. News portal and ByHi, the world’s first entertainment and educational YouTube show about cryptocurrency. This breadth of offerings positions WhiteBIT as a true hub of innovation in the crypto sphere.

WhiteBIT is one of the largest European centralized crypto exchanges founded in 2018. The exchange offers 600+ trading pairs, 300+ digital assets, and 9 state currencies. The company is an official partner of FC Barcelona, FC Trabzonspor, ESL Faceit, and VISA. The goal of WhiteBIT is the mass implementation of blockchain technology worldwide.

