V2 Communications Starts 2025 Strong with New Clients, Team Members, and Networking Event Series

“A hallmark of V2 is our ability to deliver results while simultaneously assessing market movements and trends to design strategic and compelling campaigns for clients,” stated Jean Serra, founder and CEO of V2 Communications. “Our team’s expertise, not only in client industries, but in the evolving world of integrated communications, enables us to be exceptional consultants and thought leadership conveners. Bringing together cohorts among our client and partner communities to share best practices and exchange ideas is the latest example of V2 bringing value to our clients, and we look forward to doing much more of this in 2025.”

Continued Client Portfolio Growth

The new clients joining V2’s roster are brands that recognize the power of communications to increase visibility, build trust, and advance their business goals. These organizations will tap into V2’s deep expertise in their respective markets and leverage communications strategies that span earned, paid and owned channels. They include:

emma: emma is a platform for cloud management, combining a cloud-agnostic approach with AI-powered capabilities that empower organizations to access cloud resources by any provider without constraints. Headquartered in Luxembourg, emma has engaged V2 to build brand visibility in the U.S. and provide air cover for sales.

InStride Health: InStride Health is an outpatient provider of specialty pediatric Anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) care, specifically Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) with an emphasis on Exposure therapy. InStride Health has partnered with V2 to establish the company as the trusted choice in a crowded market.

Aionics: Inspired by the success of AI-driven drug discovery, Aionics created the world’s first AI-powered battery design platform capable of screening all known materials and formulations for any performance target. With the mission of accelerating the development of materials for a zero-carbon world, Aionics has engaged V2 to increase brand awareness and create market momentum.

Electric Hydrogen: Electric Hydrogen is a world-class manufacturer of high-power electrolyzer systems that produce the lowest cost electrolytic hydrogen. V2’s work with Electric Hydrogen is centered around building visibility for the company’s brand and creating confidence in their technology, as well as the broader hydrogen market, by underscoring the company’s commercial and technical progress.

“Despite increased societal awareness of the pediatric mental health crisis across the United States, the lack of immediate and affordable access to mental health care that leads to lasting change remains,” said John Voith, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, InStride Health. “We are thrilled to be partnering with V2 Communications to further advance InStride Health’s mission to deliver high-quality, evidence-based specialty anxiety and OCD care that is scalable and accessible for every kid, teen, young adult, and family that needs it.”

Expanded Expertise

V2’s entire client portfolio benefits from the team’s deep expertise not only in their respective industries, but also in the best practices driving the communications and media landscape today. As part of the firm’s commitment to helping brands stay ahead of the latest trends, it launched V2 Live! – a new series of exclusive events designed to gather current clients, industry experts and influencers, and other friends of the firm to share perspectives on the evolving communications landscape, keep a pulse on industry trends and foster meaningful relationships.

V2 Live! kicked off with the Corporate Communicators Summit in November 2024, bringing clients from across the nation to V2 headquarters for two days of programming led by V2 subject matter experts, client leaders and outside speakers on integrated communications, executive social media strategies, influencer relations, and more.

Future V2 Live! events will expand to include a Summit for chief communications officers and senior comms leaders, industry-specific roundtables, and virtual events. V2 Live! events will also bring together the firm's expansive network of clients, investors, media and influencers for networking and connection.

The firm expanded its bench of senior consultants with the addition of Kaitlynn Cooney (KC) to the team. Cooney joins V2 as an Account Director focused on the B2B practice. She has more than 12 years of industry experience and currently serves as president of The PR Club, the New England-based society of communications professionals providing networking and unique education opportunities to advance careers and build brands. Cooney is amongst several new communications professionals to join the team as the firm further enhances its strategic communications offerings and client services capabilities.

