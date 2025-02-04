Brightpick Launches Giraffe, an Autonomous Mobile Picking System that Triples Warehouse Storage Density

Giraffe raises the Brightpick solution to new heights, reaching 20 feet (6 meters) to maximize warehouse density

Ecommerce leader The Feed and medical wholesaler McGuff to be first customers to deploy Brightpick Giraffe in 2025

ERLANGER, Ky., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightpick , a leading provider of warehouse automation solutions for order fulfillment, has unveiled Brightpick Giraffe, an innovative robot capable of reaching heights up to 20 feet (6 m). With this advancement, Brightpick users can now achieve up to three times the warehouse storage density of manual operations and double the density compared to the previous Brightpick solution.

Brightpick Giraffe is designed to work alongside Brightpick Autopicker robots for automated order picking. It retrieves storage totes from upper-level shelf locations and delivers them to lower levels, where an Autopicker can access them for picking (up to a height of 11 feet / 3.4 m). After the pick is completed, Giraffe efficiently returns the product tote to its original upper-level storage location.

This innovative system maximizes both density and throughput by storing slower-moving items on upper levels (accessible to Giraffes) and fast-moving products within easy reach of Autopickers on lower levels. In a typical setup, the solution will include one Giraffe for five Autopickers, creating an optimal balance between cost, density, and performance. Beyond their primary tote retrieval function, Giraffes can also handle inventory replenishment and order picking using Goods-to-Person stations.

“Brightpick has always excelled at providing high throughput and maximum labor savings at a competitive price,” said Jan Zizka, CEO of Brightpick. “Now, with Giraffe, we deliver these same benefits as well as improved warehouse space utilization through expanded storage density.”

The Brightpick Giraffe features a telescopic lift that retracts during travel, reducing its height to a compact 8.5 feet (2.6 m). This design ensures easy deployment in warehouses, as each robot arrives pre-assembled, enabling customers to seamlessly add Giraffes to their fleet with minimal installation time and effort.

Multiple U.S. installations planned for 2025

Two U.S. companies are set to install Brightpick Giraffe in 2025. Leading e-commerce retailer The Feed is an existing Brightpick customer currently operating 48 Autopickers at its Colorado fulfillment center. The Feed will expand its system with an additional 25 Autopickers and 6 Giraffes, boosting throughput by 50% to 75,000 picks per day – and doubling storage capacity.

The second customer, McGuff Company Inc ., a family- and veteran-owned business established in 1972, is a leading medical wholesaler. McGuff offers a comprehensive catalog of quality medical products, including injectable medications, as well as services that support a diverse range of healthcare customers worldwide. McGuff will deploy 12 Autopickers and 4 Giraffes at its California warehouse. This integrated system will enable a throughput of more than 850 picks per hour, ensuring precise handling and faster fulfillment of critical medical products.

Brightpick will be demonstrating a prototype of Giraffe at LogiMAT , booth 8B53 in Hall 8 (March 11-13, 2025, in Stuttgart, Germany).

About Brightpick

Brightpick offers AI robots for warehouses to easily automate every step of their order fulfillment. The company’s innovative robots enable warehouses of any size to fully automate order picking, consolidation, dispatch, and stock replenishment. The award-winning Brightpick solution takes just weeks to deploy and allows companies to keep their fulfillment labor to a minimum. Headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, Brightpick has more than 200 employees and hundreds of AI robots deployed with customers across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.brightpick.ai .

