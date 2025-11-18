Brightpick Unlocks Lights-Out Fulfillment with Autopicker

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightpick , a leading provider of AI-powered robotic automation for warehouses, today announced that its Autopicker robots now enable lights-out overnight fulfillment. With the company’s latest software upgrades to its fleet, including Physical AI and picking-in-motion, Autopicker robots can autonomously pick and buffer orders without human intervention, eliminating the need for overnight staffing and enabling companies to extend their operating hours at no additional cost.

This breakthrough allows warehouses to run continuously, even during night shifts and weekends, without human intervention. Orders picked overnight are autonomously buffered inside the Brightpick system, ready for immediate packing and shipping at the start of the next shift, increasing warehouse throughput and accelerating order delivery. Multiple Brightpick customers, such as The Feed , are already benefiting from fully automated overnight operations, with more warehouses expected soon.

“Autopicker robots are a game-changer for logistics operations seeking to expand throughput without adding cost,” said Jan Zizka, co-founder and CEO of Brightpick. “By enabling lights-out overnight operation, the toughest shift to find staff for, we help our customers maximize the productivity of their investment and unlock the full value of automation around the clock.”

Minimal staff, maximum efficiency

Night shifts are often the most challenging and costly for companies to staff. With Autopicker, warehouses can extend their operations overnight with only a small number of supervisory staff on site, reducing reliance on shift workers and temporary labor, especially during holiday peak season. Extending operations overnight also speeds up delivery times and improves customer satisfaction.

Autopicker robots use AI-powered decision-making and a mobile robotic arm to autonomously pick individual items from shelves and totes. With advanced 3D vision and force-sensing grippers, the robots operate with human-like dexterity, navigating aisles and shelves using LiDAR sensors and AI, even in low-light environments.

Brightpick’s Intuition AI software empowers each robot to see, think, and act with human-like responsiveness and adaptability. Intuition continuously evaluates what’s happening across the warehouse and directs each robot to its next task. Embedded within Intuition is Physical AI, a suite of proprietary AI models that enable Autopicker to understand and adapt to its surroundings with human-like judgment.

In June, Brightpick unveiled Autopicker 2.0 which, compared to the company's first-generation model, boosts throughput by 50% per robot – thanks to 40% faster picking and 20% increase in travel speed. This equates to an average of 70 to 80 picks per hour, matching the productivity of a typical warehouse associate. Brightpick Intuition software coordinates and orchestrates the robots as a fleet, ensuring the optimal robot is assigned to each task in real time. Autopicker robots can also seamlessly switch between workflows, including picking, order buffering, replenishment, and sortation.

Affordable deployment with RaaS

To help customers rapidly deploy and scale overnight fulfillment, Brightpick offers Autopicker systems through a flexible Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model. Customers can hire robots from under $2,000 per month with no large upfront investment, enabling faster ROI and reduced financial risk, or at an even lower cost with longer-term agreements. Traditional capex purchase options are also available.

About Brightpick

Brightpick is a leader in AI-powered robotic solutions for warehouses. The company’s multi-purpose AI robots enable warehouses of any size to fully automate order picking, buffering, consolidation, dispatch, and stock replenishment. The award-winning Brightpick solution takes just weeks to deploy and allows companies to keep their warehouse labor to a minimum. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Brightpick has more than 250 employees and hundreds of AI robots deployed with customers across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.brightpick.ai .

Media Contact:

Sinead Carthy

Trevi Communications for Brightpick

brightpick@trevicomm.com

Mobile: +1 914 217 9912

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5b1640c-9ff7-4a26-8a29-c30d302b9683

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e9681ac-6a63-438d-a568-de4f9d047d3c