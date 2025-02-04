Fazoli’s Introduces Fresh Twist on Classic Pasta Dish—Lasagna Rolls

Beloved Italian Chain Cooks Up New Pasta Dishes, Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s , America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is starting 2025 on a fresh note—with an all-new twist to its beloved lasagna. Beginning today, Feb. 4, through April 28, pasta lovers can dig into four different Lasagna Roll meal options for a limited time.

From meaty to extra cheesy options, including an unbeatable duo deal of a lasagna roll and fettuccine alfredo starting at just $5.99, there are plenty of flavorful pasta options made with fresh ingredients for fans to noodle over:

-Lasagna Roll and Fettuccine Alfredo Duo - Lasagna noodles rolled with cheesy ricotta filling, covered with Marinara sauce and served side-by-side with Fettuccine topped with Alfredo sauce. Baked with Mozzarella and Provolone cheeses.

-Classic Lasagna Roll - Lasagna noodles rolled with cheesy ricotta filling, topped with sausage, mushrooms, and meat sauce then baked to perfection. A fun twist on a popular classic.

-Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Roll - Lasagna noodles rolled with cheesy ricotta filling, topped with alfredo sauce, chicken, and broccoli then baked to perfection with mozzarella.

-Shrimp Alfredo Lasagna Roll - Lasagna noodles rolled with cheesy ricotta filling, topped with alfredo sauce, garlic shrimp, and broccoli then baked to perfection with mozzarella.

A sweet touch to the menu – brought back by popular demand – is the Italian Cream Cake. Guests will be sure to leave room for the fan-favorite treat made with moist vanilla cake and filled with Italian mascarpone mousse with a hint of lemon, finished with a butter streusel topping, and a dusting of powdered sugar.

“While Fazoli’s is known for its classic, mouthwatering pasta dishes, as a brand, we continually look for ways to innovate and provide unique spins on menu items our fans already love,” said Tisha Bartlett, VP of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “We have a Lasagna Roll option that hits the spot for everyone—from both a flavor and value perspective.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

For more information or to find a Fazoli’s near you, visit www.fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Smokey Bones, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses and franchises and owns approximately 2,300 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com .