Channel Factory Selected As Google TV™ Masthead's Sales Partner

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the global brand suitability and contextual advertising platform, has partnered with Google TV to sell inventory of Google TV Masthead's ad units on Google TV and Chromecast with Google TV devices in major and emerging markets. Google TV — built into smart TVs and streaming devices — brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you.

With personalized recommendations from Google, users can discover new movies and shows based on what they've watched and what interests them. The Google TV Masthead is the first ad unit users see on the "For You" tab at the top of their Google TV home screen.

By partnering with Channel Factory, advertisers can leverage the Google TV Masthead to showcase their brands through a high-impact ad unit with strong visibility. Key highlights include:

The Google TV Masthead offers a high-impact format that efficiently reaches millions of people in the living room.

Drive brand awareness by securing ad space occupying the top and most visible position on the Google TV home screen.

Bespoke packages to reach target audiences based on affinity, gender, age, and/or geo-targeting.

Opportunities for brand integration on custom-designed seasonal content and 100% SOV of moment-specific content collections on Google TV, including curated carousels of top TV shows and movies to watch around those seasonal moments.

“The audience shift from linear TV to CTV has been massive, creating more demand for video discovery platforms like Google TV. By partnering with Google TV, we’re allowing our advertising partners to own the first impression on Google TV users,” said Jenny Chau, Chief Solutions Officer at Channel Factory. “Whether as a complement to existing ad strategies on YouTube or a new campaign, we can’t wait to see how brands take advantage of this wholly unique and immersive ad experience.”

By engaging with Channel Factory, leading global brands like Werner&Metz, De’Longhi, and more can ensure they are front and center during key seasonal moments, signature sporting events, cultural celebrations, and more, through high-impact CTV reach alongside relevant and engaging content.

Channel Factory’s partnership with YouTube extends far beyond the preferred access brands will now receive with the Google TV Masthead ad format. For over a decade, Channel Factory’s mission has been to help brands align their ads with brand-suitable videos on YouTube. In 2020, Channel Factory was selected to join the YouTube Measurement Program (YTMP), which offers advertisers trusted solutions for driving and measuring marketing performance on YouTube.

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data platform that optimizes business performance and enhances brand reputation through ethical and effective contextual targeting. Utilizing proprietary AI and brand suitability technologies, Channel Factory ensures ads are placed on brand-safe, contextually relevant content across YouTube, CTV platforms, and social media, including Meta and TikTok. Through its conscious media planning, Channel Factory is committed to promoting sustainability, diversity, and positive content, helping brands achieve their goals while fostering a healthier digital ecosystem.

Channel Factory has a presence in 31 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 49+ languages. For more information about Channel Factory, please visit http://www.channelfactory.com

Google, YouTube and Google TV are trademarks of Google LLC.

Media Contact:

Andrew Krepow

andrew@broadsheetcomms.com