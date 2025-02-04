Jupiter Neurosciences Addresses Market Volatility as it Remains Focused on Advancing Clinical and Commercial Milestones

Jupiter, Florida, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform, today issued a statement regarding recent market volatility and highlighted its planned Direct-to-Consumer product launch later this year, which is expected to generate near-term revenues while the Company advances its clinical trials.

“The recent volatility in our stock appears to be driven by misconceptions and a lack of understanding about our business and long-term strategy, but I want to reassure our investors that there have been no undisclosed material developments,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “Our recent announcements, including partnerships with Zina Biopharmaceuticals and Catalent Pharma Solutions, are important milestones in advancing JOTROL™ for our planned Phase 2a study in Parkinson’s disease. With these partnerships in place, we are making tangible progress in our clinical development and remain confident in the path ahead.”

Jupiter is advancing a robust clinical pipeline addressing combined market opportunities exceeding $50 billion. The Company is focused on significant unmet needs in CNS disorders, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and rare diseases such as MPS-I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. With multiple Phase 2 trials scheduled to launch within the next 12 months—leveraging successful Phase 1 data demonstrating safety—Jupiter is well-positioned for meaningful clinical advancements.

In addition to its clinical pipeline development, Jupiter is poised to generate near-term revenue with the upcoming launch of its direct-to-consumer product line in 2025. This initiative represents a key step in diversifying the Company’s business model, providing immediate cash flow while continuing to advance its pharmaceutical pipeline. Focused on the longevity and aging market, the Company expects to share more details soon about two initial products leveraging the unique bioavailability and therapeutic advantages of JOTROL™, which has demonstrated significantly enhanced bioavailability compared to traditional resveratrol formulations.

Rosén also commented on the Company’s financial strategy: “While we remain open to strategic funding opportunities, we are committed to avoiding toxic debt and ensuring that we maintain a sustainable approach to financing our operations. With $1.76 million in NIH funding secured and an additional $16 million in grants under review, alongside the $11 million raised in our December 2024 IPO, we are well-positioned to advance our clinical and commercial initiatives. Furthermore, our strategic collaborations with Harvard University, Georgetown University, MIT’s Picower Institute for Learning & Memory, and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine enhance our research and clinical capabilities, while our efforts to build licensing and commercialization partnerships in Asia position us for future global expansion.”

“Despite market fluctuations, our commitment to executing on our strategy remains unchanged,” said Rosén. “We believe in the potential of JOTROL™ and our broader pipeline to address neuroinflammatory diseases and aging-related health solutions. Our team remains focused on driving progress, creating value for our investors, and ultimately delivering transformative treatments for patients.”

As always, Jupiter encourages investors to review its filings with the SEC and corporate announcements for the latest company updates.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating neuroinflammation, with a current focus on CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company’s platform product, JOTROL™, is an enhanced orally administered resveratrol formulation designed and intended to deliver therapeutically relevant, safe levels of resveratrol. The Company’s pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorder and includes indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com .

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022.

About Zina Biopharmaceuticals, LLC

Zina Biopharmaceuticals, co-founded by Professor Charbel Moussa, is a specialized consulting company providing end-to-end trial design and execution solutions as well as regulatory, scientific and medical advice for biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations, including the use of proceeds from the Offering. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

JUNS@redchip.com