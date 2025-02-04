Global Digital Pathology Market Size to Hit USD 2.92 Billion by 2032, Growing at 12.54% CAGR - SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital Pathology Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Global Digital Pathology Market size was valued USD 1.01 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.54% to reach USD 2.92 billion by 2032. This remarkable growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital imaging systems in pathology, advancements in artificial intelligence for diagnosis, and the growing demand for automation in healthcare settings. Additionally, the ongoing trend toward remote healthcare services and the need for faster and more accurate diagnostic processes are pushing the demand for digital pathology solutions.

The digital pathology market is also benefiting from the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, and the subsequent need for more efficient, scalable, and accurate diagnostic tools. As healthcare providers move toward digital solutions, the integration of AI and machine learning in pathology workflows is expected to be a key driver of growth in this market.





Market Trends:

Growing demand for AI-powered diagnostic tools.

Increased integration of cloud storage and data sharing capabilities.

Rising adoption of digital pathology in drug discovery and development.

Enhanced operational efficiency through automation and AI integration.

The Digital Pathology Market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality diagnostic solutions in healthcare settings.

Digital pathology enables pathologists to digitally capture, store, and analyze high-resolution images of tissue samples, providing better accuracy and efficiency in diagnostics. The shift from traditional microscopy to digital imaging is transforming the pathology landscape, allowing for remote consultations, faster diagnostics, and improved patient outcomes.

The demand for digital pathology is being fueled by the growing need for precise cancer diagnoses, drug discovery applications, and disease management. Additionally, as the healthcare industry increasingly embraces digitalization, the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, cloud storage, and automation is making digital pathology solutions indispensable for modern healthcare practices. The market is also benefiting from the need for large-scale data storage solutions due to the massive amounts of data generated by high-resolution imaging technologies.

Key Digital Pathology Market Companies Profiled

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

PathAI

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

3DHISTECH

Apollo Enterprise Imaging

XIFIN Inc.

Proscia Inc.

KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL

Sectra AB

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)

Olympus Corporation

Inspirata Inc.

Epredia (3DHISTECH Ltd.)

Visiopharm A/S

Huron Technologies International Inc.

ContextVision AB

CellaVision

HANGZHOU ZHIWEI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. (MORPHOGO)

West Medica Produktions- und Handels-GmbH (West Medica)

aetherAI

IBEX (IBEX MEDICAL ANALYTICS)

SigTuple Technologies Private Limited

Morphle Labs Inc.

Bionovation Biotech Inc.

Digital Pathology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.01 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.92 billion CAGR CAGR of 12.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers AI-driven automation, increased remote diagnostics, and rising demand for precision medicine.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product:

In 2023, the Software segment dominated the Digital Pathology Market, accounting for 45% of the market share. The demand for advanced image analysis and management software is rapidly growing, especially with the integration of AI and machine learning algorithms that facilitate more accurate diagnoses and efficient workflows. These software solutions are used for analyzing and processing digital images, enabling pathologists to quickly interpret large volumes of data. As healthcare systems shift toward automation and AI-enhanced diagnostics, the software segment continues to experience strong growth.

The Storage Systems segment, particularly cloud-based storage, is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the market. As the volume of digital data generated by pathology systems increases, the demand for scalable and secure storage solutions is surging. Cloud storage solutions offer benefits like remote access, secure data sharing, and seamless integration with digital pathology systems, making them essential in managing large datasets.

By Application:

In 2023, Drug Discovery & Development led the market, representing 55% of the share. Digital pathology plays a pivotal role in drug discovery by enabling high-resolution tissue imaging, biomarker identification, and the evaluation of therapeutic efficacy. This application is particularly valuable in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, where accelerated research timelines and reduced costs are essential.

The Disease Diagnosis segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, combined with advancements in diagnostic technologies, has led to increased demand for digital pathology systems in clinical diagnostics. AI-powered tools further enhance diagnostic accuracy, allowing for quicker diagnoses and enabling remote consultations between medical professionals.

Digital Pathology Market Segmentation

By Product

Software

Device Scanners Slide Management System

Storage System

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Academic Research

Disease Diagnosis Cancer Cell Detection Others



By End-use

Hospitals

Biotech & Pharma Companies

Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

North America held the largest share of the Digital Pathology Market, accounting for over 40% of the global market.

This dominance is driven by the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of digital pathology solutions, and strong research and development investments. The U.S. remains a major contributor, with significant investments from key industry players like Roche and Philips. The increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, along with the growing demand for telemedicine and remote diagnostics, further fuels market growth in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to have the highest rate of growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of digital pathology in hospitals and diagnostic labs, particularly in China and India, is contributing to the market's rapid expansion. Additionally, the rising incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases, coupled with government initiatives to modernize healthcare infrastructure, is supporting market growth in the region.

Recent Developments

OptraSCAN raised USD 30 million in Series B funding in December 2024 to expand its mission of democratizing digital pathology and improving diagnostic accuracy worldwide.

Central Maine Healthcare (CMH) partnered with Spectrum Healthcare Partners (SHCP) in October 2024 to enhance pathology services by adopting AI-enabled autonomous scanners from Pramana.

In September 2024, Roche expanded its digital pathology open environment by integrating over 20 advanced AI algorithms from eight new collaborators to improve cancer diagnostics.

PathAI and Labcorp Drug Development announced a collaboration in August 2024 to accelerate drug development and improve diagnostic accuracy using AI-based digital pathology tools.





