Changes in the management board of AS Trigon Property Development

The Supervisory Board of AS Trigon Property Development decided to elect Alo Nõmmik as a new member of the management board, whose mandate begins on February 4, 2025 and is valid for 3 years.

Alo Nõmmik joined the Trigon Capital group in May 2024 as the Head of Real Estate Development. Previously, Alo Nõmmik worked as the CEO of Kaamos Ehitus OÜ and as the construction and real estate director of AS Restor. Alo has graduated from Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) with a degree in construction engineering and has been involved in real estate development and construction since 1993, both in Estonia and abroad.

Alo Nõmmik does not own any AS Trigon Property Development shares.

As of 04.02.2025 the Managament Board will continue with two Management Board members: Rando Tomingas and Alo Nõmmik.