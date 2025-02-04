First Financial Corporation Reports 2024 Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income was $16.2 million compared to $12.4 million reported for the same period of 2023;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.37 compared to $1.06 for the same period of 2023;

Return on average assets was 1.18% compared to 1.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2023;

Credit loss provision was $2.0 million compared to provision of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $22.3 million compared to $16.6 million for the same period in 2023.1





The Corporation further reported results for the year ended December 31, 2024:

Net income was $47.3 million compared to $60.7 million reported for the same period of 2023;

Diluted net income per common share of $4.00 compared to $5.08 for the same period of 2023;

Return on average assets was 0.92% compared to 1.26% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023;

Credit loss provision was $16.2 million compared to provision of $7.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $73.4 million compared to $79.7 million for the same period in 2023.1





1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation’s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.



Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.79 billion versus $3.13 billion for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of $657 million or 20.98%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $84.7 million or 2.29% from $3.71 billion as of September 30, 2024. Increases in average loans year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2024, were $3.84 billion compared to $3.17 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $669 million or 21.13%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $122 million or 3.28% from $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We experienced another sound quarter of loan growth and record net interest income. During the quarter our net interest margin expanded, and we expect continued improvement in coming quarters.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $4.76 billion versus $4.05 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $706 million or 17.44%. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits increased $52 million, or 1.10% from $4.71 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.72 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $4.09 billion as of December 31, 2023, a $629 million increase, or 15.37%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $1.4 million, or 0.03%. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Non-interest bearing deposits were $859.0 million, and time deposits were $749.4 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $750.3 million and $515.7 million, respectively for the same period of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $549.0 million compared to $528.0 million on December 31, 2023. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.45 per share quarterly dividend in October and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on January 15, 2025.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $46.36 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $44.76 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.60 per share, or 3.57%. Tangible Book Value per share was $36.10 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $36.91 as of December 31, 2023.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7.86% at December 31, 2024, compared to 9.15% at December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a record $49.6 million, compared to $39.6 million reported for the same period of 2023, an increase of $10.0 million, or 25.29%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was 3.94% compared to the 3.63% reported at December 31, 2023. On a linked quarterly basis, the net interest margin increased 16 basis points from 3.78% at September 30, 2024.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2024, were $13.3 million versus $24.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.35% as of December 31, 2024, versus 0.78% as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans is due to a commercial relationship that was downgraded in fourth quarter 2023 and subsequently resolved in 2024.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $2.0 million, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023.

Net Charge-Offs

Fourth quarter net charge-offs were $1.4 million compared to $1.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2024, was $46.7 million compared to $39.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.22% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.26% as of December 31, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased 2 basis points from 1.24% as of September 30, 2024. The Corporation recorded $8.5 million in allowance for the acquisition of SimplyBank, which included $3 million to record purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) reserves.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $12.2 million and $11.2 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $39.8 million compared to $34.2 million in 2023. This includes an overall increase in operating expenses as a result of the acquisition.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 62.98% for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, versus 65.62% for the same period in 2023.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $3.8 million versus $1.7 million for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 17.28% compared to 16.31% for 2023.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:

Rodger A. McHargue

Chief Financial Officer

P: 812-238-6334

E: rmchargue@first-online.com

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 5,560,348 $ 5,483,351 $ 4,851,146 $ 5,560,348 $ 4,851,146 Deposits $ 4,718,914 $ 4,717,489 $ 4,090,068 $ 4,718,914 $ 4,090,068 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 3,837,141 $ 3,715,235 $ 3,167,821 $ 3,837,141 $ 3,167,821 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 46,732 $ 46,169 $ 39,767 $ 46,732 $ 39,767 Total Equity $ 549,041 $ 565,951 $ 527,976 $ 549,041 $ 527,976 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 427,470 $ 446,786 $ 435,405 $ 427,470 $ 435,405 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 5,516,036 $ 5,483,572 $ 4,725,297 $ 5,154,320 $ 4,802,448 Earning Assets $ 5,196,352 $ 5,165,520 $ 4,485,766 $ 4,871,293 $ 4,564,135 Investments $ 1,311,415 $ 1,342,037 $ 1,279,821 $ 1,310,263 $ 1,358,661 Loans $ 3,790,515 $ 3,705,779 $ 3,133,267 $ 3,468,534 $ 3,111,784 Total Deposits $ 4,757,438 $ 4,705,614 $ 4,050,968 $ 4,405,679 $ 4,106,132 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,925,740 $ 4,403,454 $ 3,291,931 $ 3,767,259 $ 3,304,816 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 134,553 $ 157,227 $ 206,778 $ 166,377 $ 199,551 Total Equity $ 556,330 $ 546,912 $ 463,004 $ 535,963 $ 486,572 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 49,602 $ 47,170 $ 39,590 $ 174,986 $ 167,262 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 50,985 $ 48,630 $ 40,942 $ 180,586 $ 172,716 Provision for Credit Losses $ 2,000 $ 9,400 $ 2,495 $ 16,166 $ 7,295 Non-interest Income $ 12,213 $ 11,223 $ 11,247 $ 42,772 $ 42,702 Non-interest Expense $ 39,801 $ 38,564 $ 34,244 $ 144,438 $ 130,176 Net Income $ 16,241 $ 8,741 $ 12,420 $ 47,275 $ 60,672 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.37 $ 0.74 $ 1.06 $ 4.00 $ 5.08 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 1.86 $ 0.99 Book Value Per Common Share $ 46.36 $ 47.93 $ 44.76 $ 46.36 $ 44.76 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 36.77 $ 36.22 $ 31.47 $ 36.10 $ 36.91 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 11,824 11,808 11,772 11,812 11,937

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.

Key Ratios Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average assets 1.18 % 0.64 % 1.05 % 0.92 % 1.26 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 11.68 % 6.39 % 10.73 % 8.82 % 12.47 % Efficiency ratio 62.98 % 64.43 % 65.62 % 64.67 % 60.43 % Average equity to average assets 10.09 % 9.97 % 9.80 % 10.40 % 10.13 % Net interest margin (a) 3.94 % 3.78 % 3.63 % 3.71 % 3.78 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.15 % 0.49 % 0.22 % 0.35 % 0.23 % Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.22 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.22 % 1.26 % Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 351.37 % 326.65 % 161.94 % 351.37 % 161.94 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.78 % 0.35 % 0.78 % Tier 1 leverage 10.38 % 10.25 % 12.14 % 10.38 % 12.14 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 12.43 % 13.63 % 14.76 % 12.43 % 14.76 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 22,486 $ 16,391 $ 20,168 $ 22,486 $ 20,168 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,821 $ 1,517 $ 960 $ 1,821 $ 960 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 11,479 $ 12,617 $ 23,596 $ 11,479 $ 23,596 Other real estate owned $ 523 $ 169 $ 107 $ 523 $ 107 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 13,823 $ 14,303 $ 24,663 $ 13,823 $ 24,663 Total nonperforming assets $ 16,719 $ 17,179 $ 27,665 $ 16,719 $ 27,665 Gross charge-offs $ 3,070 $ 6,936 $ 3,976 $ 19,289 $ 15,496 Recoveries $ 1,633 $ 2,365 $ 2,213 $ 7,082 $ 8,188 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,437 $ 4,571 $ 1,763 $ 12,207 $ 7,308





Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 ($in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 20,014 $ 14,098 Provision for credit losses 2,000 2,495 Provision for unfunded commitments 300 — Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 22,314 $ 16,593





Non-GAAP Reconciliations Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 ($ in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 57,154 $ 72,493 Provision for credit losses 16,166 7,295 Provision for unfunded commitments 100 (100 ) Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 73,420 $ 79,688





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 93,526 $ 76,759 Federal funds sold 820 282 Securities available-for-sale 1,195,990 1,259,137 Loans: Commercial 2,196,351 1,817,526 Residential 967,386 695,788 Consumer 668,058 646,758 3,831,795 3,160,072 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 5,346 7,749 Allowance for credit losses (46,732 ) (39,767 ) 3,790,409 3,128,054 Restricted stock 17,555 15,364 Accrued interest receivable 26,934 24,877 Premises and equipment, net 81,508 67,286 Bank-owned life insurance 128,766 114,122 Goodwill 100,026 86,985 Other intangible assets 21,545 5,586 Other real estate owned 523 107 Other assets 102,746 72,587 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,560,348 $ 4,851,146 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 859,014 $ 750,335 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 144,982 92,921 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,714,918 3,246,812 4,718,914 4,090,068 Short-term borrowings 187,057 67,221 FHLB advances 28,120 108,577 Other liabilities 77,216 57,304 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,011,307 4,323,170 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,165,023 in 2024 and 16,137,220 in 2023 Outstanding shares-11,842,539 in 2024 and 11,795,024 in 2023 2,018 2,014 Additional paid-in capital 145,927 144,152 Retained earnings 687,366 663,726 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (132,285 ) (127,087 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,322,484 in 2024 and 4,342,196 in 2023 (153,985 ) (154,829 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 549,041 527,976 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,560,348 $ 4,851,146



