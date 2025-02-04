Hit the road in high-tech trucks and vans at Work Truck Week® 2025 Ride & Drive

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get on-road experience in a wide range of commercial vehicles with the latest fuel, propulsion and other advanced technology at Work Truck Week Ride & Drive. Held in downtown Indianapolis as part of Work Truck Week® 2025, Ride & Drive is free and open to all event attendees on a first-come, first-served basis 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. March 5–6.

Work Truck Week 2025 runs March 4–7, 2025, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. More Than A Trade Show®, it encompasses Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show®, NTEA Annual Meeting, Ride & Drive, educational program and more. Green Truck Summit is March 4, educational sessions run March 4–6, Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 5–7 and Ride & Drive runs March 5–6. Work Truck Week, North America’s largest work truck event, is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck Association. Register at worktruckweek.com.

“Ride & Drive is a unique experience that affords any attendee the opportunity to experience the latest commercial vehicles and the new technology that powers them in their natural environment — out on the road,” says Chris Lyon, NTEA director of fleet relations. “Whether you want to get behind the wheel yourself or prefer riding shotgun to take notes and photos, manufacturer reps will be on hand to guide you and answer your questions.”

Ride & Drive is a quick and easy way to get up-to-speed on the latest tech that can be spec’ed on new commercial vehicles. Attendees can explore 21 vehicles spanning Classes 2–8, including all-electric vans, trucks and chassis, as well as internal combustion vehicles featuring advanced technology to improve fuel utilization and reduce greenhouse gases or particulate matter.

This event is especially useful for fleet managers and other industry professionals who don’t have time to arrange individual meetings to test-drive equipment from various manufacturers. NTEA does all the legwork by gathering subject matter experts and vehicles from 20 participating companies at Work Truck Week Ride & Drive.

The following vehicles are scheduled to be available to drive or ride in with a company representative on a planned street route:

  1. Vehicle equipped with Allison 9-speed fully automatic transmission
  2. Truck equipped with Allison Regional Haul Series fully automatic transmission
  3. Battle Motors fully electric City Tractor
  4. Blue Arc battery-powered Class 4 truck for high frequency last-mile delivery
  5. Blue Bird prototype electric Class 5–6 chassis for last-mile delivery
  6. Bollinger Motors B4 custom-configurable Class 4 chassis cab truck
  7. Vehicle equipped with DC Modification's Extended Day Cab with special features
  8. Ford Pro Ford F-150 Lightning Pro electric pickup
  9. International® eMV Series 25,999-pound non-CDL GVWR truck
  10. Isuzu NRR EV Class 5 low-cab-forward battery electric truck
  11. Kenworth T280 medium-duty truck truck with PACCAR 325-hp PX-7 engine
  12. Mack medium-duty Class 6 MD6 and Class 7 MD7 trucks
  13. Mercedes-Benz USA fully electric eSprinter full-size van
  14. Peterbilt Model 536 pickup and delivery, and vocational applications medium-duty truck
  15. Truck fitted with PSC Dynamic Damping Stabilizer system for some Ford F-Series and Ram trucks
  16. RAM Professional ProMaster commercial van powered by 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 ICE engine
  17. REE Automotive REE P7-C electric Class 5 truck with certified X-by-wire design
  18. Rivian Commercial full-size van powered by a 320-hp battery-electric motor
  19. Workhorse W56 electric vehicle for last-mile delivery
  20. Zeus Class 5 electric chassis cab

Static displays include a Concord Road Equipment Manufacturing/Buyers Products single-axle Class 7 truck. Ride & Drive sponsor Allison Transmission will have the Allison Experience trailer and team on hand to demonstrate its fully automatic transmissions and eGen Power e-Axles. Ride & Drive charging support is provided by EnviroCharge.

For more information about each of the vehicles available in Ride & Drive, visit worktruckweek.com/rideanddrivevehicles or check the Work Truck Week 2025 app (available for download at worktruckweek.com/app).

Register and learn more about Work Truck Week at worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA (info@ntea.com or 248-489-7090). Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #wtw25, #worktrucks25, #greentrucks25 and #worktruckweek.

