NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES













February, 4 2025





















Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023, subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.























PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares awarded



Wael Sawan 31 January 2025 SHEL (LSE) 162,964



Sinead Gorman 31 January 2025 SHEL (LSE) 96,871



Philippa Bounds 31 January 2025 SHEL (LSE) 34,608



Robin Mooldijk 31 January 2025 SHELL (AMS) 43,532



Rachel Solway 31 January 2025 SHEL (LSE) 34,608



Huibert Vigeveno 31 January 2025 SHELL (AMS) 58,457



Zoe Yujnovich 31 January 2025 SHELL (AMS) 56,398















The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.





















LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



