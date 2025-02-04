NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
February, 4 2025
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023, subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.
PDMR
Date Acquired
Share Type
Number of shares awarded
Wael Sawan
31 January 2025
SHEL (LSE)
162,964
Sinead Gorman
31 January 2025
SHEL (LSE)
96,871
Philippa Bounds
31 January 2025
SHEL (LSE)
34,608
Robin Mooldijk
31 January 2025
SHELL (AMS)
43,532
Rachel Solway
31 January 2025
SHEL (LSE)
34,608
Huibert Vigeveno
31 January 2025
SHELL (AMS)
58,457
Zoe Yujnovich
31 January 2025
SHELL (AMS)
56,398
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
GBP
Price
26.79
Volume
162,964
Total
4,364,990.74
Aggregated information
Volume
162,964
Price
26.79
Total
4,364,990.74
Date of transaction
31/01/2025
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Sinead
Last Name(s)
Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
GBP
Price
26.79
Volume
96,871
Total
2,594,689.74
Aggregated information
Volume
96,871
Price
26.79
Total
2,594,689.74
Date of transaction
31/01/2025
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Philippa
Last Name(s)
Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
GBP
Price
26.79
Volume
34,608
Total
926,975.28
Aggregated information
Volume
34,608
Price
26.79
Total
926,975.28
Date of transaction
31/01/2025
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Robin
Last Name(s)
Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
EUR
Price
32.16
Volume
43,532
Total
1,399,989.12
Aggregated information
Volume
43,532
Price
32.16
Total
1,399,989.12
Date of transaction
31/01/2025
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Rachel
Last Name(s)
Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
GBP
Price
26.79
Volume
34,608
Total
926,975.28
Aggregated information
Volume
34,608
Price
26.79
Total
926,975.28
Date of transaction
31/01/2025
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Huibert
Last Name(s)
Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
EUR
Price
32.16
Volume
58,457
Total
1,879,977.12
Aggregated information
Volume
58,457
Price
32.16
Total
1,879,977.12
Date of transaction
31/01/2025
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Zoe
Last Name(s)
Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas & Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023