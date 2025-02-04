Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

 
 
 
 
 
February, 4 2025
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023, subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.


 

 

 
 
 
 
 
PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares awarded
 
Wael Sawan 31 January 2025 SHEL (LSE) 162,964
 
Sinead Gorman 31 January 2025 SHEL (LSE) 96,871
 
Philippa Bounds 31 January 2025 SHEL (LSE) 34,608
 
Robin Mooldijk 31 January 2025 SHELL (AMS) 43,532
 
Rachel Solway 31 January 2025 SHEL (LSE) 34,608
 
Huibert Vigeveno 31 January 2025 SHELL (AMS) 58,457
 
Zoe Yujnovich 31 January 2025 SHELL (AMS) 56,398
 

 
 
 
 
 
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.


 
 

 
 
 
 
 
Julie Keefe
 
 
 
 
Deputy Company Secretary
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
ENQUIRIES
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
Shell Media Relations
 
 
 
 
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
 
 
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency GBP
Price 26.79
Volume 162,964
Total 4,364,990.74
Aggregated information  
Volume 162,964
Price 26.79
Total 4,364,990.74
Date of transaction 31/01/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


  

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency GBP
Price 26.79
Volume 96,871
Total 2,594,689.74
Aggregated information  
Volume 96,871
Price 26.79
Total 2,594,689.74
Date of transaction 31/01/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency GBP
Price 26.79
Volume 34,608
Total 926,975.28
Aggregated information  
Volume 34,608
Price 26.79
Total 926,975.28
Date of transaction 31/01/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Robin
Last Name(s) Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency EUR
Price 32.16
Volume 43,532
Total 1,399,989.12
Aggregated information  
Volume 43,532
Price 32.16
Total 1,399,989.12
Date of transaction 31/01/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Rachel
Last Name(s) Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency GBP
Price 26.79
Volume 34,608
Total 926,975.28
Aggregated information  
Volume 34,608
Price 26.79
Total 926,975.28
Date of transaction 31/01/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency EUR
Price 32.16
Volume 58,457
Total 1,879,977.12
Aggregated information  
Volume 58,457
Price 32.16
Total 1,879,977.12
Date of transaction 31/01/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas & Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency EUR
Price 32.16
Volume 56,398
Total 1,813,759.68
Aggregated information  
Volume 56,398
Price 32.16
Total 1,813,759.68
Date of transaction 31/01/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue