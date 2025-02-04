UPDATE - ATIS Launches New Emergency Communications & Phone Monitoring Solutions

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS, a leading provider of elevator and escalator safety inspections, consulting, and managed services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Emergency Communications & Phone Monitoring services. This service is a natural extension of ATIS' offering as a trusted advisor to manage all aspects of vertical transportation systems to ensure they are safe, compliant and operational.

Recognizing the urgent need to modernize elevator emergency communication and with regulations accelerating the timeline, ATIS responded to customer requests by piloting these services and establishing critical strategic partnerships to offer seamless end-to-end solutions. This highly effective initiative will now be rolled out to help all customers enhance elevator safety and compliance through state-of-the-art emergency communication systems.

Key Features of ATIS' Emergency Communications & Monitoring Services:

24/7 Monitoring: Continuous oversight of elevator emergency communication systems.

Continuous oversight of elevator emergency communication systems. Cost-Effective Upgrades: Transition from outdated landlines to reliable cellular or VoIP technology at an affordable price.

Transition from outdated landlines to reliable cellular or VoIP technology at an affordable price. Code Compliance: Solutions that ensure elevator communication systems meets all safety and regulatory requirements.

Solutions that ensure elevator communication systems meets all safety and regulatory requirements. Tailored Solutions: Customized installations designed for each building and elevator system’s unique needs.

Customized installations designed for each building and elevator system’s unique needs. Expert Consultation: A dedicated team of industry veterans providing unbiased, professional advice and support.

ATIS’ Emergency Communications & Monitoring services are available with flexible subscription packages that cover equipment and monitoring, along with a one-time, low-cost installation fee.

ATIS is proud to have industry veterans Lee Ingram and Clint McReynolds spearheading this critical service. Ingram, with over 21 years of experience in the elevator industry, will lead the Special Solutions Team. McReynolds, who brings 15 years of experience in both the elevator and telecommunications sectors, will focus on modernization, maintenance planning, and compliance.

Lee Ingram, SVP of Special Solutions, stated, "Our mission is to provide clients with reliable, fully compliant emergency communications systems. With the rapid advancements in technology and regulations, ATIS is dedicated to offering clear, transparent solutions and expert guidance to help clients navigate these complexities and ensure the safety of their elevator systems."

For more information about ATIS’ Emergency Communications & Monitoring services, or to inquire about the new service offerings, please contact ATIS at info@ascendalert.com or visit https://atis.com/consulting/emergencycommsremotemonitoring.

About ATIS

ATIS (atis.com) is one of North America’s largest providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services. With a team of more than 200 inspectors and consultants, ATIS provides unparalleled service across the US and Canada to more than 15,000 customers, promoting the safety and performance of nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, ATIS provides expert consulting services for a wide range of projects across all sectors, including new construction, modernization, and asset management, with fully managed elevator solutions that include maintenance management and certificate management.

Media Contact:

Rachel Baker

SVP, Sales and Marketing

rbaker@atis.com

Atis.com