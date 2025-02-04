SUCCESS® Magazine’s Growth Issue Hits Newsstands

DALLAS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS® magazine revealed Mel Robbins, praised podcast host, author, speaker and entrepreneur, on the cover of its March/April 2025 issue. Dubbed the Growth issue, the magazine's exclusive content focuses on the building blocks of progressive self-improvement and implementation of actionable skills to achieve professional goals.

“Growth is a constant in every individual's timeline, and it requires focused periods of self-engagement and willingness to adapt and evolve,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, editor-in-chief and VP Media of SUCCESS® Enterprises. “Dedicated to teaching business professionals and individuals by sharing her deeply inspiring and personal stories, Mel Robbins has helped millions of listeners and readers worldwide learn how to change and invent new and better versions of themselves. We are incredibly excited to showcase Mel Robbins' new book in this issue, The Let Them Theory, an incredible guide to stop letting others’ choices impact your own life.”

Holding several self-made titles, from retired lawyer to media entrepreneur to mother of three children, Robbins is using her platform to instruct others on self-empowerment and building a fulfilling life. Creator of the most successful and award-winning podcast, The Mel Robbins Podcast, she speaks daily to millions about mindset changes, behavioral patterns and how to build an arsenal of science-backed personal skills to transform themselves.

The premise behind SUCCESS® magazine's Growth issue is to highlight those who are facilitating change in their communities, advocating for social justice, building community resilience and driving innovation in their respective fields. In essence, change agents are vital for fostering a dynamic, responsive society that can adapt to the complexities of the modern world.

For more information, visit success.com —or pick up a copy at your local newsstand today.

Contact Information:

Kerrie Lee Brown

VP Media and Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises

kerrie.brown@success.com

About SUCCESS® Enterprises

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® magazine, SUCCESS.com, newsletters, videos, and more, SUCCESS® inspires individuals to dream big and live their own definition of success. Optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS’® mission to provide individuals with tools and education for continuous growth and lasting success. For more information, visit success.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb23aeca-eb37-4a51-b20d-a12a5d5326c4