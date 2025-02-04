TOPDON US Reports Significant Growth, Increased Product Offerings, New Market Expansion and Charitable Donations Across US Market

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON US, the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, is reporting significant growth, achieving 258 percent sales growth between 2022 and 2024. Key developments in the company’s U.S. operations include the addition of more than 7 new products to the company’s auto repair and diagnostic catalog in 2024, as well as expansion into new markets including motorcycle, outdoor adventure, and HVAC.

“From sales growth and new product additions to increased distribution, 2024 was a banner year for TOPDON’s U.S. operations,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “TOPDON has been steadily growing across Asia and Europe and officially started doing business in the US in 2021. Entering a new market, especially one as mature and competitive as the auto aftermarket industry, can be daunting. However, our story has been one of tremendous success led by a diverse product catalog designed to grow with our customers. A key part of our accelerated growth has come from partnering with some of the country’s most respected automotive parts distributors and retailers.”

TOPDON U.S. currently offers more than 150 products competitively priced to meet the diagnostic and repair needs of DIY’ers, prosumers and professional auto technicians. The company’s auto product offerings include ADAS calibration tools, battery chargers, battery testers, jump starters, diagnostic tools, thermal imaging cameras, EV chargers, and key programming tools. In August 2024, TOPDON expanded its product offerings into two new markets. The TC001 Plus Dual-Lens Thermal Imager was introduced to the HVAC and construction markets, and the TS004 Thermal Imaging Monocular to the Outdoor / Adventure markets. In July, TOPDON also expanded into the motorcycle market with the introduction of its diagnostic tool, the TopScan Moto.

TOPDON’s auto products are available through warehouse distribution and retailers across North, Central and South America including Integrated Supply Network, Advance Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, Car Quest and Auto Zone, Canada Auto Solutions, Mundo Tool, ALSE Mexicana and OBD.BOX9. Online sales are available directly from the company’s website, as well as Amazon store.

“The growth we’ve experienced has enabled us to give back to our industry, particularly students pursuing careers as automotive technicians,” said Schnitz. “Through our TOP-UP academic initiative we have partnered with automotive trade schools and higher learning institutions across the country and Canada to help prepare the next generation of skilled automotive technicians through education and training. To date, our TOP-UP sponsorships have supported schools that represent thousands of students pursuing careers in automotive tech.”

In 2025, TOPDON committed to donate five percent of all U.S. online sales between November 29 and December 3 to the TOP-UP program. During the holiday season, TOPDON enjoyed its highest grossing online sales period in company history, raising large amounts of funds to support the company’s education initiative moving into 2025.

About TOPDON US

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

