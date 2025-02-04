INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of February 10, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Class Action – Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Sun Communities, Inc. (“Sun Communities” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SUI). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants provided investors with material information regarding Sun Communities’ accounting practices and internal control over financial reporting while disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning where money was coming from, namely, undisclosed loans and a $4 million mortgage.

If you bought shares of Sun Communities between February 28, 2019 and September 24, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 10, 2025.

