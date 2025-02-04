Lottery.com Inc. Announces Launch of International Lottery Operations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery and sports entertainment, announces the launch of its international lottery operations to meet the evolving demands of customers worldwide. The launch is expected to deliver new revenue generation by the end of March.

As part of the launch, Lottery.com has invested in customizing a technology platform to deliver an intuitive, secure and engaging experience tailored to meet the diverse needs of international audiences. The relaunch of the brand reflects the Company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the digital lottery industry catering to individual international markets while setting new benchmarks for customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. The Company is targeting countries in Europe and Africa, along with other global emerging markets for its relaunch.

Lottery.com has also secured agreements with marketing and affiliate partners specializing in the gaming space to enable the Company to rapidly scale customer acquisition. These partnerships form a cornerstone of the Company’s strategy to amplify its reach and capture market share in the key territories referred to above.

With operations soon to commence in multiple international markets, Lottery.com will aim to attract a global customer base by partnering with local players to generate revenue opportunities. This expansion enables the Company to tap into new demographics, offering a seamless and accessible lottery experience tailored to local preferences and regulatory requirements.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman of Lottery.com, commented:

“We are entering an exciting new chapter for Lottery.com. By investing in augmenting our technology, refreshing our brand for international markets and forming strong partnerships, we are laying the foundation for sustained success in international markets. We are confident in our ability to generate revenue from international lottery operations by the end of March and our mission is clear: to deliver long-term value for our shareholders and redefine the lottery experience for customers worldwide. The team is delighted that after two years of this exhaustive turnaround, Lottery.com is just weeks away from generating revenues from lottery operations. Our focus and next milestones will be the domestic relaunch of the Lottery.com brand and the introduction of Sports.com to new markets, including the US.”

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

