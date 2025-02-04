Aramis Group - Governance changes at Aramis Group

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, February 4, 2025

Governance changes at Aramis Group

Following the Combined General Meeting held on February 4, 2025, Aramis Group announces changes to its governance with the appointment of Sonia Barrière as new independent director and James Weston as a new director representing Stellantis.

Their mandates take effect immediately and will continue until the Annual General Meeting of shareholders that will approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2027.

Sonia Barrière appointed as new independent director

The appointment of Sonia Barrière to the Board of Directors of Aramis Group is a major asset in anticipating and addressing the technological, environmental, and social challenges faced by the Group.

A graduate of the École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, Sonia Barrière, 50, brings substantial experience from sectors undergoing significant digital transformation. She has held senior leadership roles at CNP Assurances, Air France-KLM, Avis, and Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), where she spearheaded transformation initiatives and developed customer-centric strategies. She also served as an independent director at SITA (an international air transport telecommunications company) and chaired the Board of Directors of a subsidiary of CNP Assurances.

Her expertise in strategy and international expansion, digital transformation and corporate social responsibility (CSR) is fully aligned with Aramis Group’s strategic ambitions and will be instrumental in driving the Group’s future growth.

James Weston appointed as new director representing Stellantis

The appointment of James Weston, a British national, to the Board of Directors of Aramis Group marks a key milestone in the company’s journey as a European leader. His international expertise and deep industry knowledge will further strengthen its leadership in the refurbished used car market.

At 48 years old, James Weston brings 27 years of experience in the automotive industry, including 24 years with Stellantis. A graduate in Business Management from Bradford University Management Centre, he currently holds the position of Senior Vice President for Used Vehicles at Stellantis, where he oversees the global used vehicles unit and manages operations outside Europe.

James Weston began his career at Stellantis & You UK, the directly owned distribution network of Stellantis, where he held various strategic positions before becoming CEO. In 2023, he was entrusted with developing new ventures in the used vehicle segment for Stellantis. He also sits on the boards of several key Stellantis investments, including AutoAvaliar, Carflip, and Africar Group, and oversees the board of FengChe.

Mandate renewals and Board composition

The General Meeting also renewed the mandates of Guillaume Paoli, Nicolas Chartier, Philippe de Rovira, Linda Jackson, Sophie Le Roi, Delphine Mousseau, and Patrick Bataillard for terms ranging from 2 to 4 years, in accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code.

Following the Board of Directors meeting held after the General Meeting, Guillaume Paoli and Nicolas Chartier, co-founders of Aramis Group, were reappointed as Chairman and CEO, and Deputy CEO, respectively.

The Board of Directors continues to comprise 9 members: the 2 co-founders, 4 directors representing Stellantis, and 3 independent directors (Delphine Mousseau, Patrick Bataillard, and now Sonia Barrière). The Board maintains 33% independence and 44% gender diversity, meeting the AFEP-MEDEF Code recommendations. The diverse expertise of its members continues to ensure a high level of strategic and operational excellence, supporting the company’s sustainable and long-term development.

The composition of the audit, and nomination and remuneration committees remains unchanged. James Weston joins the CSR committee, and Sonia Barrière takes on the role of its Chair, in line with best governance practices.

***

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

