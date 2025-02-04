Savouring February: A Month of Festivals and Celebrations in The Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the last vestiges of winter’s chill linger across the Northern Hemisphere, The Bahamas continues to stand as a beacon of warmth, beckoning travelers to its sun-kissed shores. February in The Bahamas is not just about escaping the cold; it’s an invitation to dive deep into a vibrant culture, indulge in a calendar brimming with festivals, and revel in the natural splendour of the islands. Whether you’re looking for romance, adventure, or cultural immersion, February offers something special for everyone amidst the serene beauty and hospitable spirit of The Bahamas.

Check out what’s new and upcoming for those travelling to The Bahamas in February:

New Routes

Delta Airlines – Winter travelers rejoice! Delta has restarted its weekly nonstop service from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in The Bahamas. As the sole direct flight between these two destinations, it’s the perfect getaway for those in the metro Detroit and upper Midwest regions looking for a direct escape to The Bahamas’ beautiful islands.

Events

Bahamas Romance Week (30 Jan. – 6 Feb.): The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation teams up with The Bahamas Bridal Association for the debut of “Bahamas Romance Week.” This unique event promises a week of love-filled escapades and special offers for couples across 16 of the Out Islands, creating magical moments for all romantics seeking a Bahamian adventure.

Eleuthera's Junkanoo Festival (1 Feb.): Celebrate Bahamian culture with this vibrant festival, showcasing colourful costumes, rhythmic music and dynamic dance performances. This sought-after event in Eleuthera epitomises the spirit of Junkanoo, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in Bahamian traditions and culture.





Eleuthera Food and Craft Festival (1 Feb.): Held annually in Eleuthera, this event features local craftsmen and artisans as well as food vendors offering delectable local dishes such as conch salad and guava duff. This event brings locals and visitors together to enjoy a grand cultural celebration.





Held annually in Eleuthera, this event features local craftsmen and artisans as well as food vendors offering delectable local dishes such as conch salad and guava duff. This event brings locals and visitors together to enjoy a grand cultural celebration. Farmer’s Cay Festival (7-8 Feb.: In The Exumas, this festival is a local gem, offering a day of community, music, and celebration. It’s an opportunity to experience the Exuma way of life, with sailing races, local foods and a chance to mingle with welcoming residents.

Looking ahead…

Hope Town Songwriters Festival (11-16 Feb.): Located in The Abacos, this event brings together songwriters from around the globe, offering intimate acoustic performances in the picturesque setting of Hope Town, a picturesque island getaway located on Abaco’s Elbow Cay. It’s a celebration of music, storytelling and the serene beauty of the island.

Nicholls Town Music, Arts, and Crafts Festival (7 March): Held every second Saturday of March annually, this festival on the island of Andros brings together local talent for a celebration of music, art and traditional Bahamian crafts made from wood, straw and shells, offering an enriching cultural experience.

2 nd Annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival (12-16 March): A culinary highlight of the season, this event features world-renowned chefs, wine tastings and culinary workshops, showcasing the gourmet side of The Bahamas.





A culinary highlight of the season, this event features world-renowned chefs, wine tastings and culinary workshops, showcasing the gourmet side of The Bahamas. Cruisers Heritage and Cultural Festival (14-15 March): This event is a celebration of the island’s rich cultural heritage for visiting cruisers to Cat Island. Visitors can enjoy a weekend of activities that include a bonfire on the beach, storytelling, music, dance and healthy competition among boaters. The event is supported by local vendors selling native dishes and local artisans with their handcrafted products for display and sale.

19 th Annual Bahamian Music & Heritage Festival (14-15 March): Taking place in George Town, Exuma, this annual festival features a line-up of The Bahamas' most popular and talented musicians on the big stage. You can expect wood and conch shell carvings, sand jewellery, straw craft and blown glass jewellery all on display and available for purchase from local artisans. The kids will be entertained with storytelling while you shop. Bahamian dancing and cooking demonstrations will also be taking place during this unique festival.





Taking place in George Town, Exuma, this annual festival features a line-up of The Bahamas’ most popular and talented musicians on the big stage. You can expect wood and conch shell carvings, sand jewellery, straw craft and blown glass jewellery all on display and available for purchase from local artisans. The kids will be entertained with storytelling while you shop. Bahamian dancing and cooking demonstrations will also be taking place during this unique festival. Harvest Festival in Andros (29 March): Celebrate the agricultural abundance of Andros with this festival highlighting local farming practices, fresh produce and community spirit. The festival includes traditional Bahamian foods, beverages and confectionaries, as well as Androsia textile, arts and crafts. Family activities and entertainment which include: singing, music, dance, fashion shows and lively Junkanoo performances will also be features of the festival.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Bahamas Romance Week Specials: Dive into a world of romance with over 13 exclusive packages and offers tailored for lovebirds. Throughout the Bahamas Romance Week, from 30 January to 6 February 2025, couples can enjoy a variety of romantic experiences, including special room rates, sunset dinners, spa treatments and more. For a complete list of deals and to find the perfect romantic escape, visit the Bahamas Romance Week landing page.

Recent Awards and Upcoming Openings

The Bahamas is once again being celebrated for its natural beauty with the Tropic of Cancer Beach in Little Exuma securing the top spot in the 2025 Best Caribbean Beaches list. This acknowledgement underscores the archipelago’s status as a premier beach destination. For the full list, including three other Bahamian recognitions, see Caribbean Journal’s Best Caribbean Beaches for 2025.

Island Focus: San Salvador

San Salvador, famed for being Christopher Columbus’s first reported landfall in the New World, offers a blend of historical intrigue and natural beauty. The island’s serene beaches, like the expansive Bonefish Bay, provide a tranquil retreat, while its diving sites, such as Riding Rock Wall, are renowned for their crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life.

San Salvador’s small-town charm allows visitors to connect with the local community, experiencing their warm hospitality and rich cultural heritage. From exploring ancient Lucayan Indian caves to enjoying the quiet luxury of secluded resorts, San Salvador encapsulates the true essence of Bahamian tranquility. Whether you want to delve into history, engage in water sports, or simply bask in the peace of island life, San Salvador offers an authentic escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer, this February. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit www.Bahamas.com.

