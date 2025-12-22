STATEMENT FROM I. CHESTER COOPER, THE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER & MINISTER OF TOURISM, INVESTMENTS & AVIATION ON REVIEW OF BOATING FEES & ENTRY PROTOCOLS

Nassau, The Bahamas, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas has built its global reputation on a foundation of warmth, openness, and a seamless partnership with those who visit our waters. Our priority is to protect that reputation and ensure the economic prosperity of the Bahamians who depend on it.

Over the past several weeks, we have listened closely to the concerns expressed by our marina operators, tour guides, service providers and small business owners - particularly in Abaco, Bimini, and The Exumas - regarding recent changes to the regulatory framework affecting our boating sector.

We have also heard reports of cancellations and the sentiment from some visitors that they felt unwelcome.

After discussions with Prime Minister Davis on the issues that have arisen, key notes of concern have been identified, and there will be a review of the current framework and its implementation.

It is important to note that these measures formed part of a broader policy approach, driven by considerations of regulation, environmental stewardship, and building infrastructure for the sustainable management of our maritime space.

The Ministry of Tourism is focused on ensuring that The Bahamas remains one of the most welcoming and competitive destinations in the region for boating visitors.

To that end, I will be working closely with my Cabinet colleagues, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport, as we advance a review of the process and its ultimate competitiveness. The aim is to assess the framework, its implementation, and its impacts.

I am confident that through dialogue, cooperation, and good faith, we can arrive at an outcome that reflects our values, protects our interests, and reaffirms to the world that The Bahamas remains open, responsive, and ready to welcome all who wish to responsibly enjoy our waters.

