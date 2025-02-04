Park Aerospace Corp. Announces That It Has Paid Over $600 Million in Cash Dividends Since the Beginning of Its 2005 Fiscal Year

NEWTON, Kan., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced that, with today’s payment of the regular cash dividend of $0.125 per share, the Company has now paid $601.1 Million in cash dividends, or $29.35 per share, since the beginning of the Company’s 2005 fiscal year. Today’s dividend was declared on December 9, 2024 and was payable to shareholders of record at the close of business January 3, 2025.

Park has paid 40 consecutive years of regular quarterly cash dividends, without ever skipping a dividend payment or reducing the amount of the dividend…not after 9/11, not after the Dot Com collapse, not during the pandemic, not ever.

Brian E. Shore, Park’s Chairman and CEO, said, “$600 plus million of cash dividends since the beginning of our 2005 fiscal year is a hell of a lot of money for a small company like Park which was started back in 1954 in a garage in Queens, New York by two young guys from Brooklyn who grew up in the depression. According to legend, Jerry and Tony started Park with 40,000 bucks they had saved up from their war duty pay.”

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com.