HOPSCOTCH GROUPE : Consolidated turnover Q4 and annual 2024

Press release

Paris, February 4, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Section: Quarterly Revenue

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

Consolidated Revenue for Q4 2024

A New Record: The Group Surpasses €100 Million in Gross Margin in 2024

HOPSCOTCH (Euronext Growth FR0000065278), a leading communications consultancy and key player in digital and social media, public relations, and events, announces its consolidated revenue and gross margin as of December 31, 2024.

M€ (*) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4(*) TOTAL 2024 2024 Consolidated Revenue

2024 Consolidated Gross Margin 55,2

21,8 74,1

27,4 92,2

22,8 97,7

32,8 319,2

104,8 2023 Consolidated Revenue

2023 Consolidated Gross Margin 51,0

18,3 71,9

23,7 57,3

21,1 91,1

29,6 271,3

93,0 Revenue Variation

Gross Margin Variation +8,2%

+19,1% +3,1%

+15,6% +60,9%

+8,1% +7,2%

+10,8% +17,7%

+12,7%

(*) Unaudited data



The year 2024 marks a new milestone for Hopscotch Group. The Group’s consolidated revenue reached €319.2 million in 2024 (+17.7%), while consolidated gross margin stood at €104.8 million (+12.7%). This new all-time high confirms the Group’s sustained growth trajectory.

In terms of external growth, the consolidation of Interface Tourism—now Hopscotch Tourism, reflecting the Group’s international expansion strategy—accounts for 9% of total gross margin. Beyond integrating strong expertise in the tourism industry, this acquisition strengthens Hopscotch’s international presence, particularly in Europe, and fosters significant commercial synergies.

Regarding organic growth, Hopscotch posted a 5% year-on-year increase in gross margin in France, both in the event sector and in PR and Digital consulting. However, the second half of the year in France was slightly less dynamic than anticipated, as the Olympic Games, while generating business opportunities, also temporarily diverted demand from traditional clients. Internationally, the Group achieved growth across all regions (Europe, the Gulf, and Asia), with the exception of the U.S. market, which remains a relatively small contributor to the Group’s gross margin (less than 5% in 2024).

Both in France—where the country’s unprecedented global exposure in 2024 served as a major driver—and internationally, the Group reaffirms its growth potential for 2025 and beyond. To support this ambition, Hopscotch has consolidated nearly all of its subsidiaries under the Hopscotch brand, which is now firmly established and visible worldwide.

HOPSCOTCH will publish its 2024 consolidated annual results on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, before market opening.

Shareholder contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY – Chief Executive Officer - +33 1 41 34 20 56 - pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com

Press contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE – Executive Board Assistant - +33 1 41 34 20 51 - jodiekc@hopscotchgroupe.com

