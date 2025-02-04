Press release - SPIE announces the completion of the share buyback program initiated on January 9th, 2025

Cergy, February 4th, 2025

SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the completion of the share buyback program, initiated on January 9th, 2025, for a maximum of 1,250,000 SPIE shares.

Between January 13th, 2025 and February 3rd, 2025 SPIE bought back 1,250,000 of its own shares, in order to partially compensate the dilutive impact of the issuance of new shares under the SHARE FOR YOU 2024 employee shareholding plan and the Group’s long-term incentive plan. These shares will be cancelled in the weeks to come.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.





