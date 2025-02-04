GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

  • Quarter End AUM of $31.7 billion
  • Operating Margin of 32.3% for the Fourth Quarter and 31.0% for 2024
  • Fourth Quarter Earnings of $0.70 per Share versus $0.66 per Share in the Fourth Quarter of 2023
  • 2024 Earnings of $2.65 per Share versus $2.38 per Share for 2023
  • $182.8 million in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Seed Capital, and Investments and No Debt
  • Board Authorizes 100% Increase of the Regular Quarterly Dividend
  • Repurchased 1.3 million Shares, or 3% of Outstanding Shares, During the Fourth Quarter of 2024 and Increased Buyback Authorization to 1.5 Million Shares

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“Gabelli”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)   
  Three Months Ended 
  December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
U.S. GAAP     
Revenue $59,262  $57,313  
Expenses  40,109   41,517  
Operating income  19,153   15,796  
Non-operating income  3,452   6,199  
Net income  16,797   16,560  
Diluted earnings per share $0.70  $0.66  
Operating margin  32.3%  27.6% 
      

Giving Back to Society - $80 million since IPO

Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm’s combined charitable donations total approximately $80 million, including $48 million through the shareholder designated charitable contribution program. Based on the program created by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, our corporate charitable giving is unique in that the recipients of Gabelli’s charitable contributions are chosen directly by our shareholders, rather than by our corporate officers. Since its inception in 2013, Gabelli shareholders have designated charitable gifts to approximately 350 charitable organizations.

On August 6, 2024, Gabelli’s board of directors authorized the creation of a private foundation, headquartered in Reno, Nevada, to continue our charitable giving program with an initial contribution of $5 million.

Revenue

(In thousands) Three Months Ended  
  December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		  
Investment advisory and incentive fees      
   Funds $40,441 $37,748  
   Institutional and Private Wealth Management 15,057  13,712  
   SICAV  4(a) 1,541(a) 
      Total $55,502 $53,001  
Distribution fees and other income  3,760  4,312  
      Total revenue $59,262 $57,313  
       
(a) Reflects change in reporting methodology. See AUM table.    

The year over year increase in Funds revenues was primarily the result of higher average assets under management. The increase in Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues was primarily the result of higher beginning of the quarter equity assets under management, which are generally used to calculate the revenues. The decrease in SICAV revenues reflects a change in the agreement for the merger arbitrage SICAV, an open-end fund available to non-U.S. shareholders, which became effective in December 2023. The change better aligns the financial arrangements with the services rendered by each party in managing the fund and did not have a material impact on the financial results. The decrease in distribution fees and other income was primarily the result of a decrease in equity mutual funds AUM that pay distribution fees.

Expenses

(In thousands) Three Months Ended 
  December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
Compensation $26,593 $27,316 
Management fee  2,512  2,444 
Distribution costs  5,634  5,848 
Other operating expenses 5,370  5,909 
   Total expenses $40,109 $41,517 
      
  • The lower compensation expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected $2.9 million of waived compensation partially offset by increased fixed compensation of $1.4 million and increased variable compensation of $0.8 million.
  • The $0.1 million increase in management fee is attributable to the higher pre-management fee income of $0.7 million; and,
  • Other operating expenses this quarter were lower versus the fourth quarter of 2023 reflecting the change in the agreement for the merger arbitrage SICAV beginning in December 2023.

Operating Margin

The operating margin, which represents the ratio of operating income to revenue, was 32.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with 27.6% for the fourth quarter of 2023.  

Non-Operating Income

(In thousands) Three Months Ended 
  December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
Gain from investments, net $644  $3,529  
Interest and dividend income  3,090   2,951  
Interest expense (a)  (282)  (281) 
   Total non-operating income $3,452  $6,199  
      
(a) Related to GAAP accounting of finance lease.   

Non-operating income decreased $2.7 million for the quarter, reflecting the lower mark-to-market net gains on our investment portfolio for the quarter slightly offset by an increase in interest and dividend income.

Other Financial Highlights

The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 25.7% versus 24.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $182.8 million with no debt at December 31, 2024.

Assets Under Management

(In millions) As of 
  December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
        
Mutual Funds $8,078 $8,440 $7,973 
Closed-end Funds  7,344  7,459  7,097 
Institutional & PWM (a) (b)  10,700  10,984  10,738 
SICAV (c)  9  9  631 
Total Equities  26,131  26,892  26,439 
        
100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund  5,552  5,268  4,615 
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income  32  32  32 
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income  5,584  5,300  4,647 
Total Assets Under Management $31,715 $32,192 $31,086 
        
(a) Includes $242, $278, and $370 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at December 31, 2024, September 30, 
2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.      
(b) Includes $237, $212, and $227 of 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund AUM at December 31, 2024, 
September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.     
(c) Includes $0, $0, and $620 of the SICAV AUM subadvised by Associated Capital Group, Inc. at December 31, 2024, 
September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.     
        

Assets under management on December 31, 2024 were $31.7 billion, a decrease of 1.6% from the $32.2 billion on September 30, 2024. The quarter’s decrease consisted of net market depreciation of $0.2 billion, net outflows of $0.2 billion, and distributions, net of reinvestments, of $0.1 billion.

Mutual Funds

Assets under management in Mutual Funds on December 31, 2024 were $8.1 billion, a decrease of 4.3% from the $8.4 billion at September 30, 2024. The quarterly change was attributed to:

  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $27 million;
  • Net outflows of $209 million; and
  • Net market depreciation of $126 million.

Closed-end Funds

Assets under management in Closed-end Funds on December 31, 2024 were $7.3 billion, a decrease of 1.5% from the $7.5 billion on September 30, 2024. The quarterly change was comprised of:

  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $129 million;
  • Net inflows of $169 million, including the issuance of $150 million preferred shares, the issuance of $62 million common shares less the redemption of $30 million of preferred shares, and the repurchase of $13 million of common stock ; and
  • Net market depreciation of $155 million.

Institutional & PWM

Assets under management in Institutional & PWM on December 31, 2024 were $10.7 billion, a decrease of 0.9% from the $10.8 billion on December 31, 2023. The quarterly change was due to:

  • Net outflows of $345 million; and
  • Net market appreciation of $61 million.

SICAV

Assets under management were $9 million in the GAMCO All Cap Value sleeve and the GAMCO Convertible Securities sleeve on December 31, 2024 versus $11 million in those sleeves at December 31, 2023.

100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets under management in our 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (GABXX) on December 31, 2024 were $5.6 billion, up from $5.3 billion at September 30, 2024.

GUSTO summary

The Gabelli Growth Fund – Up 35.8% For 2024

The Growth team of Howard Ward, CFA, and John Belton, CFA, commented on The Gabelli Growth Fund’s 2024 performance:

“The environment remained favorable for growth stocks in 2024, underpinned by a resilient economy and the start of a Federal Reserve interest rate cutting cycle. Earnings growth accelerated for many US companies, aided by healthy consumer spending trends, robust technology investments, and continued cost discipline. Artificial Intelligence (AI) remained a key stock market theme, as capital expenditure plans across the hyperscale cloud computing group reached astronomical levels, and given a host of new AI-centric business models which have started to take shape. To date, this technology appears to be making some of the strongest companies, stronger, and to that end we maintained positions in many of the largest AI beneficiaries including NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta Platforms. This group remains a cornerstone of our portfolio, and as of year-end more than half of the portfolio’s assets are invested across the Technology Sector as a whole. Outside of the Megacap Tech group, top performers to performance this year included Eli Lilly (boosted by continued success across an industry-leading incretin drug portfolio), ServiceNow (which is an early leader in AI software commercialization) and Intuitive Surgical.”

The Gabelli Gold Fund – Up 15.2% For 2024

Portfolio manager Caesar Bryan commented on The Gabelli Gold Fund’s 2024 performance:

“Gold performed strongly for the second consecutive year largely driven by overseas central bank purchases. However, gold equities underperformed the gold price. Recently the rise in the gold price has not been fully reflected in the profit margins of gold mining companies. This has largely been due to cost pressures emanating from a variety of sources, exacerbated by covid. But we believe the market may be too pessimistic concerning both cost pressures which are diminishing and enhanced revenues from a higher gold price. Gold equities are inexpensive relative to their history and on an absolute basis. But a catalyst is needed to alter investor perception. This could be gold backed ETFs adding ounces reflecting a recovery in investor interest in the sector, a decline in other asset markets which may highlight gold as a portfolio diversifier, increased takeover activity or simply continued strength in the gold price. Some of our smaller gold producers such as Lundin Gold and Wesdome Gold Mines, had stellar returns. Among our larger producers Kinross and Agnico Eagle contributed significantly to performance. We continue to favor mid capitalization gold producers with good assets that trade at a big discount to some of the larger producers.”

The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund

We utilize our own in-house team of over 40 industry equity analysts and portfolio managers to analyze the stocks in the fund, using our bottom-up research-intensive process and, more importantly, our accumulated and compounded knowledge of selected industry sectors. We use GAPIC – gather, array, project, interpret, and communicate data daily. We have consistently applied our Private Market Value with a Catalyst approach to help generate our long-term returns since the inception of the fund in 1991.

ETFs

In 2024, Gabelli Growth Innovators (NYSE: GGRW), managed by Howard Ward and John Belton, generated a 41.8% total return, the Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSE: GABF), led by Macrae Sykes, produced a 44.6% total return, and the Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE: GCAD), managed by Lieutenant Colonel G. Anthony (Tony) Bancroft, USMCR returned 22.2%. The firm launched its first active ETF, the Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSE: LOPP) in January 2021 to extend the tax benefits of owning exchange traded funds to our investors. Since the initial launch, the Gabelli platform has steadily grown the differentiated suite of ETFs. We are pleased with the client adoption progress and excited about this growth area of the market and positioning of these unique funds supported by our investment team. To accelerate the growth of these funds, each of the funds (with the exception of GGRW) has fee and expense waivers on the first $25 million of assets, whereas LOPP has a fee and expense waiver for the first $100 million of assets under management.

Assets Under Administration

(In millions) As of 
  December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
        
Teton-Keeley Funds (a) $809 $883 $964 
SICAV  408  431  - 
Total Assets Under Administration$1,217 $1,314 $964 
        
(a) Includes $242, $278 and $370 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at 
     December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 
        

AUA on December 31, 2024 were $1.2 billion, a slight decline from the $1.3 billion at September 30, 2024.

Return to Shareholders

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Gabelli returned to shareholders $86 million in the form of a special dividend of $2.00 per share totaling $50.5 million that was declared in the third quarter of 2024, the repurchase of 1,304,358 shares for $34.4 million at an average investment of $26.37 per share, and a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share totaling $1.0 million. From January 1, 2025 to February 4, 2025, the Company has repurchased 12,971 shares at an average price of $23.95 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $0.3 million. On February 4, 2025, the board of directors increased the buyback authorization to 1.5 million shares.

On February 4, 2025, Gabelli’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, an increase of 100%, which is payable on March 25, 2025 to class A and class B shareholders of record on March 11, 2025.

Balance Sheet Information 

As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, and U.S Treasury Bills were $116.5 million and investments were $66.3 million, compared with cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills of $160.8 million and investments of $44.1 million as of December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, stockholders’ equity was $136.6 million compared to $181.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The decline in stockholders’ equity resulted from the payment of $59.5 million in dividends, $49.3 million of stock buybacks, offset partially by $64.4 million in net income.

Symposiums/Conferences

  • On November 4th and 5th, we hosted the 48th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas. The symposium featured presentations from senior management of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that enabled investors to understand everchanging dynamics within the automotive industry.
     
  • On November 15th, we hosted the 6th Annual Healthcare Symposium in connection with Columbia Business School.
     
  • On December 5th, we hosted the 2nd Section 852(b)(6) Conference.
     
  • In addition to the above, we hosted the following during 2024:
     
    • 34th Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium
    • 30th Aerospace & Defense Symposium
    • 18th Omaha Research Trip
    • 16th Media & Entertainment Symposium
    • 15th Specialty Chemicals Symposium
    • 10th Waste & Environmental Services Conference
    • 2nd PFAS Symposium

We are hosting the following symposiums and conferences in 2025:

2025 Conference Flyer

About Gabelli

Gabelli is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a CatalystTM). Gabelli conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). Gabelli serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, Gabelli has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities. As we stated in the past, Gabelli continues to look for new acquisitions / lift-outs and will pay finder’s fees for successful opportunities.

Gabelli offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, Convertibles, actively managed ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, Fixed Income, and 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, and a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com
Fitch rating drivers include: credit quality, interest rate risk, liquid assets, maturity profiles, and the capabilities of the investment advisor

Active Transparent Exchange-Traded Funds
GABELLI FINANCIAL SERVICES OPPORTUNITIES: GABF

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

  • Shares of this ETF are bought and sold at market prices (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund.
  • Buying or selling ETF shares may require additional fees such as brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns.
  • These traditional risks may be even greater in challenging or uncertain market conditions.
  • Financial service companies operate in heavily regulated industries, which are subject to change. The underlying securities are subject to credit and interest rate sensitivity risk, which could affect earnings. Additionally, since financial services firms are correlated to GDP, a decline in the economic environment could impact profitability.

Active Exchange-Traded Funds
GABELI LOVE OUR PLANET & PEOPLE: LOPP
GABELLI GROWTH INNOVATORS: GGRW
GABELLI COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: GCAD

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES
These ETFs are different from traditional ETFs. Traditional ETFs tell the public what assets they hold each day. These ETFs do not. This may create additional risks for your investment. For example:
• You may have to pay more money to trade the ETFs’ shares. These ETFs will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information.
• The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of an ETF’s portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for these ETFs compared to other ETFs because they provide less information to traders.
• These additional risks may be even greater in challenging or uncertain market conditions.
• The differences between these ETFs and other ETFs may also have advantages. By keeping certain information about the ETFs undisclosed, these ETFs may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve the ETFs’ performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict the ETFs’ investment strategies, however, this may hurt the ETFs’ performance. For additional information regarding the unique attributes and risks of these ETFs, see the ActiveShares prospectus/registration statement.

You should consider the ETFs’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The ETFs’ Prospectus is available from G.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm, and contains this and other information about the ETFs, and should be read carefully before investing.

GABF
Financial services companies operate in heavily regulated industries, which are subject to change. The underlying securities are subject to credit and interest rate sensitivity risk, which could impact earnings. Additionally, since financial services firms are correlated to GDP, a decline in the economic environment could impact profitability.

GGRW
Securities of growth companies may be more volatile since such companies usually invest a high portion of earnings in their business, and they may lack the dividends of value stocks that can cushion stock prices in a falling market.

GCAD
Government aerospace regulation and spending policies can significantly affect the aerospace industry because many companies involved in the aerospace industry rely to a large extent on U.S. (and other) Government demand for their products and services.

LOPP
The application of the Adviser’s socially responsible criteria will affect the Fund’s exposure to certain issuers, industries, sectors, regions, and countries, and may impact the relative financial performance of the Fund.

Money Market Fund
Investment in the fund is neither guaranteed nor insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any government agency. Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. The fund’s sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the fund at any time. You could lose money by investing in the fund.

Growth
Securities of growth companies may be more volatile since such companies usually invest a high portion of earnings in their business, and they may lack the dividends of value stocks that can cushion stock prices in a falling market.

As of December 31, 2024, GAMI and affiliates owned less than one percent of all stocks mentioned in the Growth Fund.

Gold
Investments related to gold and other precious metals and minerals are considered speculative and are affected by a variety of worldwide economic, financial, and political factors. Investing in foreign securities involves risks not ordinarily associated with investment in domestic issues. Funds concentrating in specific sectors may experience greater fluctuations in value than funds that are more diversified. Not FDIC Insured. Not Bank Guaranteed. May Lose Value.

As of December 31, 2024, GAMI and affiliates owned less than one percent of all stocks mentioned in the Gold Fund.

Small Cap
Small capitalization stocks are subject to significant price fluctuations and business risks. The stocks of smaller companies may trade less frequently and experience more abrupt price movements than stocks of larger companies; therefore, investing in this sector involves special challenges.

Returns represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Investment returns and the principal value of an investment will fluctuate. When shares are redeemed, they may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data presented. Visit www.gabelli.com for performance information as of the most recent month end.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries       
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)    
(in thousands, except per share data)       
  Three Months Ended 
  December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
Revenue:       
  Investment advisory and incentive fees $55,502  $53,829  $53,001  
  Distribution fees and other income  3,760   3,717   4,312  
     Total revenue  59,262   57,546   57,313  
Expenses:       
  Compensation  26,593   22,566   27,316  
  Management fee  2,512   2,517   2,444  
  Distribution costs  5,634   6,033   5,848  
  Other operating expenses  5,370   4,801   5,909  
    Total expenses  40,109   35,917   41,517  
Operating income  19,153   21,629   15,796  
Non-operating income:       
  Gain from investments, net  644   3,370   3,529  
  Interest and dividend income  3,090   2,947   2,951  
  Interest expense  (282)  (290)  (281) 
  Charitable giving contribution  -   (5,000)  -  
    Total non-operating income  3,452   1,027   6,199  
Income before provision for income taxes  22,605   22,656   21,995  
Provision for income taxes  5,808   5,822   5,435  
Net income $16,797  $16,834  $16,560  
        
Earnings per share attributable to common      
stockholders:       
  Basic $0.70  $0.69  $0.66  
  Diluted $0.70  $0.69  $0.66  
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
  Basic  23,971   24,263   25,038  
  Diluted  23,971   24,263   25,038  
        
  Shares outstanding  22,930   24,235   24,906  
        


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries     
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)   
(in thousands)     
    
  December 31, December 31, 
  2024 2023 
Assets     
  Cash and cash equivalents $17,254 $61,801 
  Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills  99,216  99,025 
  Investments in securities  36,855  19,998 
  Seed capital investments  29,452  24,044 
  Receivable from brokers  3,103  4,562 
  Other receivables  21,246  21,178 
  Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable  7,553  8,927 
  Other assets  9,509  9,896 
     Total assets $224,188 $249,431 
      
Liabilities and stockholders' equity     
  Income taxes payable $196 $17 
  Compensation payable  38,489  23,399 
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities  48,929  45,036 
    Total liabilities  87,614  68,452 
      
  Stockholders' equity  136,574  180,979 
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $224,188 $249,431 
      
  Shares outstanding  22,930  24,906 
      



GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Assets Under Management           
By investment vehicle           
(in millions)           
   Three Months Ended % Changed From 
   December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, 
    2024   2024   2023  2024  2023  
Equities:           
Mutual Funds           
Beginning of period assets $8,440  $8,035  $7,546      
 Inflows  211   175   153      
 Outflows  (420)  (415)  (451)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  (209)  (240)  (298)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  (126)  652   744      
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (27)  (7)  (19)     
 Total increase (decrease)  (362)  405   427      
Assets under management, end of period $8,078  $8,440  $7,973  -4.3% 1.3% 
Percentage of total assets under management  25.5%  26.2%  25.6%     
Average assets under management $8,447  $8,177  $7,593  3.3% 11.2% 
             
Closed-end Funds           
Beginning of period assets $7,459  $7,052  $6,727      
 Inflows  212   25   16      
 Outflows  (43)  (32)  (63)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  169   (7)  (47)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  (155)  540   544      
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (129)  (126)  (127)     
 Total increase (decrease)  (115)  407   370      
Assets under management, end of period  7,344  $7,459  $7,097  -1.5% 3.5% 
Percentage of total assets under management  23.2%  23.2%  22.8%     
Average assets under management $7,610  $7,260  $6,785  4.8% 12.2% 
             
Institutional & PWM           
Beginning of period assets $10,984  $10,436  $10,034      
 Inflows  62   87   63      
 Outflows  (407)  (373)  (371)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  (345)  (286)  (308)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  61   834   1,012      
 Total increase (decrease)  (284)  548   704      
Assets under management, end of period $10,700  $10,984  $10,738  -2.6% -0.4% 
Percentage of total assets under management  33.7%  34.1%  34.5%     
Average assets under management $11,085  $10,905  $10,005  1.7% 10.8% 
             
SICAV           
Beginning of period assets $9  $9  $622      
 Inflows  -   -   82      
 Outflows  -   -   (110)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  -   -   (28)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   -   37      
 Total increase (decrease)  -   -   9      
Assets under management, end of period $9  $9  $631  0.0% -98.6% 
Percentage of total assets under management  0.0%  0.0%  2.0%     
Average assets under management $9  $9  $628  0.0% -98.6% 
             
Total Equities           
Beginning of period assets $26,892  $25,532  $24,929      
 Inflows  485   287   314      
 Outflows  (870)  (820)  (995)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  (385)  (533)  (681)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  (220)  2,026   2,337      
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (156)  (133)  (146)     
 Reclassification to AUA  -   -   -      
 Total increase (decrease)  (761)  1,360   1,510      
Assets under management, end of period $26,131  $26,892  $26,439  -2.8% -1.2% 
Percentage of total assets under management  82.4%  83.5%  85.1%     
Average assets under management $27,151  $26,351  $25,011  3.0% 8.6% 
             



             
GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Assets Under Management           
By investment vehicle - continued           
(in millions)           
   Three Months Ended % Changed From 
   December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, 
    2024   2024   2023  2024  2023  
Fixed Income:           
100% U.S. Treasury fund           
Beginning of period assets $5,268  $5,159  $4,217      
 Inflows  1,656   1,245   1,424      
 Outflows  (1,440)  (1,205)  (1,088)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  216   40   336      
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  68   69   62      
 Total increase (decrease)  284   109   398      
Assets under management, end of period $5,552  $5,268  $4,615  5.4% 20.3% 
Percentage of total assets under management  17.5%  16.4%  14.8%     
Average assets under management $5,415  $5,246  $4,418  3.2% 22.6% 
             
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income           
Beginning of period assets $32  $32  $32      
 Inflows  -   -   -      
 Outflows  -   -   -      
 Net inflows (outflows)  -   -   -      
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   -   -      
 Total increase (decrease)  -   -   -      
Assets under management, end of period $32  $32  $32  0.0% 0.0% 
Percentage of total assets under management  0.1%  0.1%  0.1%     
Average assets under management $32  $32  $32  0.0% 0.0% 
             
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income           
Beginning of period assets $5,300  $5,191  $4,249      
 Inflows  1,656   1,245   1,424      
 Outflows  (1,440)  (1,205)  (1,088)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  216   40   336      
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  68   69   62      
 Total increase (decrease)  284   109   398      
Assets under management, end of period $5,584  $5,300  $4,647  5.4% 20.2% 
Percentage of total assets under management  17.6%  16.5%  14.9%     
Average assets under management $5,447  $5,278  $4,450  3.2% 22.4% 
             
Total AUM           
Beginning of period assets $32,192  $30,723  $29,178      
 Inflows  2,141   1,532   1,738      
 Outflows  (2,310)  (2,025)  (2,083)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  (169)  (493)  (345)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  (152)  2,095   2,399      
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (156)  (133)  (146)     
 Reclassification to AUA  -   -   -      
 Total increase (decrease)  (477)  1,469   1,908      
Assets under management, end of period $31,715  $32,192  $31,086  -1.5% 2.0% 
Average assets under management $32,598  $31,629  $29,461  3.1% 10.6% 
             


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries      
Assets Under Management       
By investment vehicle       
(in millions)       
   Twelve Months Ended  
   December 31, December 31,   
    2024   2023  % Change 
Equities:       
Mutual Funds       
Beginning of period assets $7,973  $8,140    
 Inflows  751   711    
 Outflows  (1,626)  (1,616)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  (875)  (905)   
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  1,023   772    
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (43)  (34)   
 Total increase (decrease)  105   (167)   
Assets under management, end of period $8,078  $7,973  1.3% 
Percentage of total assets under management  25.5%  25.6%   
Average assets under management $8,173  $8,035  1.7% 
         
Closed-end Funds       
Beginning of period assets $7,097  $7,046    
 Inflows  281   41    
 Outflows  (226)  (130)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  55   (89)   
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  700   654    
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (508)  (514)   
 Total increase (decrease)  247   51    
Assets under management, end of period $7,344  $7,097  3.5% 
Percentage of total assets under management  23.2%  22.8%   
Average assets under management $7,274  $7,058  3.1% 
         
Institutional & PWM       
Beginning of period assets $10,738  $10,714    
 Inflows  340   241    
 Outflows  (1,701)  (1,739)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  (1,361)  (1,498)   
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  1,323   1,522    
 Total increase (decrease)  (38)  24    
Assets under management, end of period $10,700  $10,738  -0.4% 
Percentage of total assets under management  33.7%  34.5%   
Average assets under management $10,891  $10,670  2.1% 
         
SICAV       
Beginning of period assets $631  $867    
 Inflows  -   357    
 Outflows  (2)  (624)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  (2)  (267)   
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   31    
 Reclassification to AUA  (620)  -    
 Total increase (decrease)  (622)  (236)   
Assets under management, end of period $9  $631  -98.6% 
Percentage of total assets under management  0.0%  2.0%   
Average assets under management $9  $694  -98.7% 
         
Total Equities       
Beginning of period assets $26,439  $26,767    
 Inflows  1,372   1,350    
 Outflows  (3,555)  (4,109)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  (2,183)  (2,759)   
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  3,046   2,979    
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (551)  (548)   
 Reclassification to AUA  (620)  -    
 Total increase (decrease)  (308)  (328)   
Assets under management, end of period $26,131  $26,439  -1.2% 
Percentage of total assets under management  82.4%  85.1%   
Average assets under management $26,347  $26,457  -0.4% 
         


         
GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries      
Assets Under Management       
By investment vehicle - continued       
(in millions)       
   Twelve Months Ended  
   December 31, December 31,   
    2024   2023  % Change 
Fixed Income:       
100% U.S. Treasury fund       
Beginning of period assets $4,615  $2,462    
 Inflows  5,796   5,498    
 Outflows  (5,122)  (3,536)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  674   1,962    
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  263   191    
 Total increase (decrease)  937   2,153    
Assets under management, end of period $5,552  $4,615  20.3% 
Percentage of total assets under management  17.5%  14.8%   
Average assets under management $5,140  $3,823  34.4% 
         
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income       
Beginning of period assets $32  $32    
 Inflows  -   -    
 Outflows  -   -    
 Net inflows (outflows)  -   -    
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   -    
 Total increase (decrease)  -   -    
Assets under management, end of period $32  $32  0.0% 
Percentage of total assets under management  0.1%  0.1%   
Average assets under management $32  $32  0.0% 
         
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income       
Beginning of period assets $4,647  $2,494    
 Inflows  5,796   5,498    
 Outflows  (5,122)  (3,536)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  674   1,962    
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  263   191    
 Total increase (decrease)  937   2,153    
Assets under management, end of period $5,584  $4,647  20.2% 
Percentage of total assets under management  17.6%  14.9%   
Average assets under management $5,172  $3,855  34.2% 
         
Total AUM       
Beginning of period assets $31,086  $29,261    
 Inflows  7,168   6,848    
 Outflows  (8,677)  (7,645)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  (1,509)  (797)   
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  3,309   3,170    
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (551)  (548)   
 Reclassification to AUA  (620)  -    
 Total increase (decrease)  629   1,825    
Assets under management, end of period $31,715  $31,086  2.0% 
Average assets under management $31,519  $30,312  4.0% 
         


