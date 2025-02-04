CNP INVESTIGATION ALERT: Johnson Fistel LLP Investigates the Directors and Officers of CenterPoint Energy for Breach of Fiduciary Duties

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) in relation to their obligations to the company's shareholders.

What can I do? If you are a current CenterPoint Energy, Inc. shareholder, you may have legal claims that may be brought on behalf of the company, against the company’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this notice or your legal rights, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

If you have continuously owned CNP shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/CenterPointEnergyInc

What is this about? The investigation focuses on potential violations of law relating to its conduct following Hurricane Beryl and whether certain directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP : Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com