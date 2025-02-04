Gibson Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”) announced that Sean Brown has stepped down today from his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“On behalf of the Board and leadership team, I want to thank Sean for his role in building Gibson’s strong financial foundation,” said Curtis Philippon, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Also, his contributions to date to ensure a seamless transition are appreciated and I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Concurrently, the Company is pleased to announce that effective immediately Riley Hicks, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Marketing & Strategy, will succeed Mr. Brown as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“Since joining Gibson in 2018, Riley has held critical roles in several areas of the business and was the ideal choice to step into the role of Chief Financial Officer,” Mr. Philippon added. “His deep knowledge of the business and proven leadership will be instrumental in driving our financial strategy forward, delivering long-term value to shareholders and will help position Gibson for future successes.”

Riley Hicks Biography

Mr. Hicks joined Gibson in 2018 and most recently held the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Marketing & Strategy. Prior to this position, Riley held various leadership roles across the finance, commercial, and marketing organizations. Before joining the Company, Riley developed a comprehensive understanding of the midstream and energy sector through experience in accounting, equity research, and corporate valuation consulting for energy clients. Riley holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree from Trinity College, an MBA from Northeastern University, and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and Alberta (CPA).

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, forward-looking statements) including, but not limited to, statements concerning Gibson’s ability to execute its corporate strategy and achieve the expected outcomes therefrom. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘contemplate’’, ‘‘continue’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘propose’’, ‘‘might’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘will’’, ‘‘shall’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘predict’’, ‘‘forecast’’, ‘‘pursue’’, ‘‘potential’’ and ‘‘capable’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each dated February 20, 2024, as filed on SEDAR+ and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

(403) 776-3077

investor.relations@gibsonenergy.com

Media Relations:

(403) 476-6334

communications@gibsonenergy.com