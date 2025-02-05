Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces 6.3% Increase in Net Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2024, and Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share of $0.57. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

Manhattan, KS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.68 per share in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year. Net income for the fourth quarter totaled $3.3 million, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.9 million in the prior quarter. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.83%, the return on average equity was 9.54% and the efficiency ratio was 70.0%.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, diluted earnings per share totaled $2.26 compared to $2.13 during 2023. Net earnings for 2024 totaled $13.0 million, compared to $12.2 million in 2023, or an increase of 6.3%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.83%, the return on average equity was 10.01% and the efficiency ratio was 69.1%.

2024 Performance Highlights

 Fourth quarter loan growth totaled $50.5 million or an annualized increase of 20.1% over the prior quarter.
 For the year, gross loans grew $103.7 million or 10.9%.
 Net interest margin improved 21 basis points to 3.51% compared to 3.30% in prior quarter.
 Deposits increased $53.3 million, or 16.6% annualized, from the prior quarter.
 Total borrowings decreased $34.7 million in the fourth quarter.
 A pre-tax loss of $1.0 million was realized in the fourth quarter to reposition a portion of the investment portfolio.
 Credit quality remained good with net charge-offs totaling $219,000 in the fourth quarter.
   

In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “During 2024, we experienced strong loan demand, especially for residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. In the fourth quarter 2024, we saw strong growth in virtually all loan categories, with total gross loans increasing by $51 million or 20% (annualized). Total deposits also increased in the fourth quarter by more than $53 million, mostly due to seasonal growth in money market and interest checking accounts. The increase in deposits coupled with investment securities sales and maturities this quarter helped fund loan growth and reduce expensive short-term borrowings. For the year, net interest income grew 5.6% over the previous year while in the fourth quarter 2024 our net interest margin improved to 3.51%. Strategic investments in our people and product offerings resulted in higher non-interest expenses, particularly in the fourth quarter. Credit quality remained solid overall.”

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid March 5, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 19, 2025. On December 16, 2024, the Company issued a 5% stock dividend to common stockholders, representing the 24th consecutive year that a stock dividend has been paid.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 296482. A replay of the call will be available through February 12, 2025, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 817329.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $12.4 million representing an increase of $795,000, or 6.9%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was due mainly to lower interest expense on deposits and other borrowed funds. The net interest margin increased to 3.51% during the fourth quarter from 3.30% during the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $22,000 to $16.0 million due to higher average balances but partially offset by lower yields on loans. Average loan balances increased $24.5 million while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased 15 basis points to 6.28%. Interest on investment securities declined slightly due to lower balances while partially offset by higher earning rates. Compared to the third quarter 2024, interest on deposits decreased $480,000, or 8.2% mainly due to lower rates, while interest on other borrowed funds declined by $363,000, due to lower rates and balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 23 basis points to 2.25% while the average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 51 basis points to 5.10% in the fourth quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $882,000 from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.0 million loss on the sales of lower yielding investment securities mentioned above, while the third quarter of 2024 did not include any sales of investment securities. Additionally, lower sales of residential mortgages this quarter resulted in a decline of $182,000 in gains on sales of these mortgages. The decline in other non-interest income of $221,000 this quarter compared to the prior quarter resulted from sales of premises, equipment and foreclosed assets that did not re-occur in the current quarter. Partially offsetting those declines was an increase of $722,000 in bank owned life insurance income.

Non-Interest Expense

During the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest expense totaled $11.9 million, an increase of $1.3 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $470,000 in professional fees and $461,000 in compensation and benefits. The increase in professional fees this quarter was primarily due to higher consulting costs on several initiatives. The increase in compensation and benefits was attributable to an increase in employees and higher incentive compensation costs.

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

Landmark recorded an income tax benefit of $886,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to income tax expense of $867,000 in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was (37.0%) in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 18.1% in the third quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included the recognition of $1.0 million of previously unrecognized tax benefits, which reduced the effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2024, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $50.5 million, or 20.1% annualized since September 30, 2024. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of commercial real estate (growth of $21.1 million), commercial (growth of $10.7 million), agriculture (growth of $8.6 million) and one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $7.8 million) loans. Investment securities decreased $38.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and included sales of $36.0 million in low-rate U.S. treasury securities offset by purchases of $18.0 million in market rate U.S. treasury securities. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio increased from $13.3 million at September 30, 2024 to $20.9 million at December 31, 2024 mainly due to higher market rates for these securities at year end.

Period end deposit balances increased $53.3 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was mainly driven by an increase in money market and checking (increase of $71.3 million) but partially offset by declines in certificates of deposit (decrease of $9.2 million) and non-interest-bearing demand deposits (decrease of $8.6 million). The increase in money market and checking accounts was mainly driven by seasonal growth in public fund deposit account balances. Total borrowings decreased $34.7 million during the fourth quarter 2024. At December 31, 2024, the loan to deposits ratio was 78.2% compared to 77.6% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders’ equity decreased to $136.2 million (book value of $23.59 per share) as of December 31, 2024, from $139.7 million (book value of $24.18 per share) as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses as the unrealized net losses on investments securities increased during the fourth quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets decreased to 8.65% on December 31, 2024, from 8.93% on September 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12.8 million, or 1.22% of total gross loans on December 31, 2024, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.15% of total gross loans on September 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $219,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $9,000 during the third quarter of 2024. A provision for credit losses for loans of $1.5 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $650,000 in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-performing loans totaled $13.1 million, or 1.25% of gross loans at December 31, 2024 compared to $13.4 million, or 1.34% of gross loans at September 30, 2024. Loans 30-89 days delinquent declined to $6.2 million, or 0.59% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $7.3 million, or 0.73% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2024.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contact:
Mark A. Herpich
Chief Financial Officer
(785) 565-2000

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, national and international economies, including the effects of changing inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on such economies; (ii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters, including changes in interpretation or prioritization; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the timing of additional rate changes, if any, by the Federal Reserve; (x) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xi) the loss of key executives or employees; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvi) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the conflict in Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xix) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xx) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xxi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxii) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxiii) cyber-attacks; (xxiv) declines in real estate values; (xxv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $20,275  $21,211  $23,889  $16,468  $27,101 
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks  4,110   4,363   4,881   4,920   4,918 
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:                    
U.S. treasury securities  64,458   83,753   89,325   93,683   95,667 
Municipal obligations, tax exempt  107,128   112,126   114,047   118,445   120,623 
Municipal obligations, taxable  71,715   75,129   74,588   75,371   79,083 
Agency mortgage-backed securities  129,211   140,004   142,499   149,777   157,396 
Total investment securities available-for-sale  372,512   411,012   420,459   437,276   452,769 
Investment securities held-to-maturity  3,672   3,643   3,613   3,584   3,555 
Bank stocks, at cost  6,618   7,894   9,647   7,850   8,123 
Loans:                    
One-to-four family residential real estate  352,209   344,380   332,090   312,833   302,544 
Construction and land  25,328   23,454   30,480   24,823   21,090 
Commercial real estate  345,159   324,016   318,850   323,397   320,962 
Commercial  192,325   181,652   178,876   181,945   180,942 
Agriculture  100,562   91,986   84,523   86,808   89,680 
Municipal  7,091   7,098   6,556   5,690   4,507 
Consumer  29,679   29,263   29,200   28,544   28,931 
Total gross loans  1,052,353   1,001,849   980,575   964,040   948,656 
Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process  (307)  (63)  (583)  (578)  (429)
Allowance for credit losses  (12,825)  (11,544)  (10,903)  (10,851)  (10,608)
Loans, net  1,039,221   990,242   969,089   952,611   937,619 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  3,420   3,250   2,513   2,697   853 
Bank owned life insurance  39,056   39,176   38,826   38,578   38,333 
Premises and equipment, net  20,220   20,976   20,986   20,696   19,709 
Goodwill  32,377   32,377   32,377   32,377   32,377 
Other intangible assets, net  2,578   2,729   2,900   3,071   3,241 
Mortgage servicing rights  3,061   3,041   2,997   2,977   3,158 
Real estate owned, net  167   428   428   428   928 
Other assets  26,855   23,309   28,149   29,684   28,988 
Total assets $1,574,142  $1,563,651  $1,560,754  $1,553,217  $1,561,672 
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing demand  351,595   360,188   360,631   364,386   367,103 
Money market and checking  636,963   565,629   546,385   583,315   613,613 
Savings  145,514   145,825   150,996   154,000   152,381 
Certificates of deposit  194,694   203,860   192,470   191,823   183,154 
Total deposits  1,328,766   1,275,502   1,250,482   1,293,524   1,316,251 
FHLB and other borrowings  53,046   92,050   131,330   74,716   64,662 
Subordinated debentures  21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651 
Repurchase agreements  13,808   9,528   8,745   15,895   12,714 
Accrued interest and other liabilities  20,656   25,229   20,292   20,760   19,480 
Total liabilities  1,437,927   1,423,960   1,432,500   1,426,546   1,434,758 
Stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock  58   55   55   55   55 
Additional paid-in capital  95,051   89,532   89,469   89,364   89,208 
Retained earnings  56,934   60,549   57,774   55,912   54,282 
Treasury stock, at cost  -   (396)  (330)  (249)  (75)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (15,828)  (10,049)  (18,714)  (18,411)  (16,556)
Total stockholders’ equity  136,215   139,691   128,254   126,671   126,914 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,574,142  $1,563,651  $1,560,754  $1,553,217  $1,561,672 


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

  Three months ended,  Year ended, 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Interest income:                    
Loans $15,955  $15,933  $14,223  $61,400  $51,753 
Investment securities:                    
Taxable  2,210   2,301   2,453   9,298   9,594 
Tax-exempt  738   747   761   3,008   3,094 
Interest-bearing deposits at banks  49   41   49   193   242 
Total interest income  18,952   19,022   17,486   73,899   64,683 
Interest expense:                    
Deposits  5,350   5,830   4,879   22,310   15,254 
FHLB and other borrowings  737   1,100   1,203   3,886   4,048 
Subordinated debentures  389   416   422   1,635   1,590 
Repurchase agreements  77   72   96   344   499 
Total interest expense  6,553   7,418   6,600   28,175   21,391 
Net interest income  12,399   11,604   10,886   45,724   43,292 
Provision for credit losses  1,500   500   50   2,300   349 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  10,899   11,104   10,836   43,424   42,943 
Non-interest income:                    
Fees and service charges  2,710   2,880   2,763   10,742   10,220 
Gains on sales of loans, net  522   704   255   2,386   2,269 
Bank owned life insurance  976   254   242   1,723   913 
Losses on sales of investment securities, net  (1,031)  -   (1,246)  (1,031)  (1,246)
Other  194   415   240   924   1,074 
Total non-interest income  3,371   4,253   2,254   14,744   13,230 
Non-interest expense:                    
Compensation and benefits  6,264   5,803   5,756   23,103   22,681 
Occupancy and equipment  1,550   1,429   1,429   5,663   5,565 
Data processing  452   464   462   1,889   1,940 
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles  240   256   437   1,164   1,844 
Professional fees  1,043   573   730   2,912   2,452 
Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale  -   -   -   1,108   - 
Other  2,325   2,034   1,748   8,240   7,501 
Total non-interest expense  11,874   10,559   10,562   44,079   41,983 
Earnings before income taxes  2,396   4,798   2,528   14,089   14,190 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (886)  867   (111)  1,086   1,954 
Net earnings $3,282  $3,931  $2,639  $13,003  $12,236 
                     
Net earnings per share (1)                    
Basic $0.57  $0.68  $0.46  $2.26  $2.13 
Diluted  0.57   0.68   0.46   2.26   2.13 
Dividends per share (1)  0.20   0.20   0.19   0.80   0.76 
Shares outstanding at end of period (1)  5,775,198   5,776,282   5,751,475   5,775,198   5,751,475 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)  5,775,227   5,765,348   5,755,175   5,758,056   5,751,585 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)  5,789,764   5,770,514   5,755,175   5,764,282   5,754,840 
                     
Tax equivalent net interest income $12,574  $11,777  $11,017  $46,428  $44,040 


(1)Share and per share values at or for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.
   

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

  As of or for the three months ended,  As of or for the year ended, 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Performance ratios:                    
Return on average assets (1)  0.83%  1.01%  0.67%  0.83%  0.80%
Return on average equity (1)  9.54%  11.95%  9.39%  10.01%  10.70%
Net interest margin (1)(2)  3.51%  3.30%  3.11%  3.28%  3.17%
Effective tax rate  -37.0%  18.1%  -4.4%  7.7%  13.8%
Efficiency ratio (3)  70.0%  66.5%  71.9%  69.1%  71.2%
Non-interest income to total income (3)  25.9%  25.5%  24.3%  25.3%  25.1%
                     
Average balances:                    
Investment securities $409,648  $428,301  $463,763  $432,928  $486,268 
Loans  1,010,153   985,659   934,333   974,293   891,487 
Assets  1,568,821   1,562,482   1,555,742   1,558,236   1,535,694 
Interest-bearing deposits  944,969   936,218   910,610   938,223   892,373 
FHLB and other borrowings  57,507   77,958   84,408   70,226   74,210 
Subordinated debentures  21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651 
Repurchase agreements  12,212   10,774   13,785   12,216   18,361 
Stockholders’ equity $136,933  $132,271  $111,560  $129,944  $114,339 
                     
Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):                    
Investment securities  3.03%  2.99%  2.86%  3.00%  2.76%
Loans  6.28%  6.43%  6.04%  6.30%  5.81%
Total interest-bearing assets  5.34%  5.38%  4.97%  5.28%  4.71%
Interest-bearing deposits  2.25%  2.48%  2.13%  2.38%  1.71%
FHLB and other borrowings  5.10%  5.61%  5.65%  5.53%  5.45%
Subordinated debentures  7.15%  7.64%  7.73%  7.55%  7.34%
Repurchase agreements  2.51%  2.66%  2.79%  2.82%  2.72%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.52%  2.82%  2.54%  2.70%  2.13%
                     
Capital ratios:                    
Equity to total assets  8.65%  8.93%  8.13%        
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)  6.58%  6.84%  5.98%        
Book value per share $23.59  $24.18  $22.07         
Tangible book value per share (3) $17.53  $18.11  $15.87         
                     
Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):                    
Beginning balance $11,544  $10,903  $10,970  $10,608  $8,791 
Adoption of CECL  -   -   -   -   1,523 
Charge-offs  (246)  (153)  (442)  (659)  (850)
Recoveries  27   144   80   476   894 
Provision for credit losses for loans  1,500   650   -   2,400   250 
Ending balance $12,825  $11,544  $10,608  $12,825  $10,608 
                     
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $150  $300  $200         
                     
Non-performing assets:                    
Non-accrual loans $13,115  $13,415  $2,391         
Accruing loans over 90 days past due  -   -   -         
Real estate owned  167   428   928         
Total non-performing assets $13,282  $13,843  $3,319         
                     
Loans 30-89 days delinquent $6,201  $7,301  $1,582         
                     
Other ratios:                    
Loans to deposits  78.21%  77.64%  71.23%        
Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding  0.59%  0.73%  0.17%        
Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding  1.25%  1.34%  0.25%        
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.84%  0.89%  0.21%        
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding  1.22%  1.15%  1.12%        
Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans  97.79%  86.05%  443.66%        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)  0.09%  0.00%  0.15%  0.03%  -0.01%


(1)Information is annualized.
(2)Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3)Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
   

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)

  As of or for the three months ended,  As of or for the year ended, 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
                
Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:                    
Total non-interest expense $11,874  $10,559  $10,562  $44,079  $41,983 
Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense  (13)  (23)  (40)  (47)  (61)
Less: amortization of other intangibles  (151)  (171)  (174)  (663)  (765)
Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale  -   -   -   (1,108)  - 
Adjusted non-interest expense (A)  11,710   10,365   10,348   42,261   41,157 
                     
Net interest income (B)  12,399   11,604   10,886   45,724   43,292 
                     
Non-interest income  3,371   4,253   2,254   14,744   13,230 
Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net  1,031   -   1,246   1,031   1,246 
Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets  (62)  (273)  -   (326)  (1)
Adjusted non-interest income (C) $4,340  $3,980  $3,500  $15,449  $14,475 
                     
Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))  70.0%  66.5%  71.9%  69.1%  71.2%
Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))  25.9%  25.5%  24.3%  25.3%  25.1%
                     
Total stockholders’ equity $136,215  $139,691  $126,914         
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets  (34,955)  (35,106)  (35,618)        
Tangible equity (D) $101,260  $104,585  $91,296         
                     
Total assets $1,574,142  $1,563,651  $1,561,672         
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets  (34,955)  (35,106)  (35,618)        
Tangible assets (E) $1,539,187  $1,528,545  $1,526,054         
                     
Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)  6.58%  6.84%  5.98%        
                     
Shares outstanding at end of period (F)  5,775,198   5,776,282   5,751,475         
                     
Tangible book value per share (D/F) $17.53  $18.11  $15.87         



