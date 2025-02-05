Press Release

StarHub and Nokia upgrade fiber broadband network to deliver nationwide 10 Gbps services

Singapore's first 10 Gbps nationwide broadband network utilizing Nokia's XGS-PON technology.

Empowers StarHub to offer enhanced services such as immersive gaming and advanced security solutions to its customers.

The upgraded network supports the 10 Gbps Ready Nationwide Broadband Network as part of the Government’s Digital Connectivity Blueprint, a strategy to enhance the national economy and improve citizen well-being via next-generation digital infrastructure.

5 February 2025

Singapore – Nokia today announced that StarHub has successfully completed its nationwide rollout of its XGS-PON network, connecting hundreds of thousands of homes across Singapore to 10 Gbps internet speeds. For consumer enthusiasts, the upgraded broadband network provides immediate access to additional broadband capacity needed to support bandwidth-hungry applications such as AI, immersive gaming and advanced security. It will also enable StarHub to offer new premium services that unlock additional revenue streams.

StarHub will use Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller to automate and improve network utilization. Leveraging AI-driven operations (AIOps) to drive better network decisions, Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller enables StarHub to detect network anomalies faster, anticipate service-affecting issues before they occur, and improve network utilization. Advanced analytics and trained AI agents such as the ONT Health Monitor application can help increase efficiencies and drive higher levels of automation across network and service operations.

As the first operator to launch XGS-PON services in Singapore in February 2023, StarHub also becomes the first in the world to completely migrate to a nationwide software-defined access network using Nokia Altiplano solution, enhancing network utilization through AI and automation. The speedy rollout of the deployment and migration aligns with the vision of Singaporean Government to accelerate 10Gbps PON subscriptions in support of the Digital Connectivity Blueprint.

Lee Yeu Ching, VP of Fixed and Media Networks at StarHub, said: “We have set ambitious goals to advance our network, aiming to enhance user experience and operational efficiency. Nokia, our longstanding partner, has played a vital role in the successful completion of this crucial initiative. Nokia products and services have helped us seamlessly and rapidly transition to XGS-PON, enabling faster uptake of 10Gbps services to support Singapore’s national digital transformation plan. This milestone also signifies a meaningful achievement in StarHub’s Cloud Infinity Strategy. We are now looking forward to providing not only faster internet access, but also enhanced user experience for advance applications such as Augmented/Virtual Reality and Metaverse, among others.”

Ming Kin Ngiam, Head of SEA South for Network Infrastructure Sales at Nokia, said: “We are entering the Fiber for Everything era. Technological advancements such as next-gen PON and automation empower operators to maximize the potential of their fiber networks, introduce new services, and expedite monetization. StarHub is establishing a new standard in network modernization with their comprehensive XGS-PON and SDAN network solutions. We are looking forward to further strengthening our partnership with StarHub to drive AI/ML automation and service innovations.”

Resources and additional information

Product page: Altiplano Access Controller

Product page: Altiplano Application Marketplace

Product page: Lightspan FX fiber access nodes

Whitepaper: Autonomous networks by Appledore and StarHub

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Asia Pacific

Email: cordia.so@nokia.com

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube